This 2-Ingredient Chicken May Be The Easiest Dinner We've Seen

Not everyone has time to make homemade meals seven nights a week. For many home chefs, finding recipes that use minimal ingredients but don't skimp on flavor is essential. If you love the simplicity of easy Italian dishes like air fryer parmesan chicken, you may be up for trying another tasty chicken recipe made with only two ingredients. Sure enough, to make an ultra-flavorful meal that includes just the right amount of seasoning, all you need are boneless skinless chicken breasts and bottled Italian dressing.

Believe it or not, the ingredients in pre-made Italian dressing adhere to the simple ratio you need for easy marinades. The best marinades for chicken usually contain even amounts of oil or fat and acid along with the right balance of spices and herbs. Since most recipes for Italian dressing primarily consist of oil, red wine vinegar, and an array of spices, this convenient product is the only ingredient you need to make a delicious chicken dinner.

To give this recipe a try marinate raw chicken breasts in Italian dressing in your intended baking dish for at least 15 minutes. While extended marinating typically leads to extra flavorful results, avoid the timing mistake that can ruin marinated chicken. Do not marinate meat longer than 12 to 24 hours in your refrigerator. Bake the chicken until the internal temperature of each breast reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. In no time, you'll have a batch of perfectly-seasoned meat you can enjoy for either lunch or dinner.