This 2-Ingredient Chicken May Be The Easiest Dinner We've Seen
Not everyone has time to make homemade meals seven nights a week. For many home chefs, finding recipes that use minimal ingredients but don't skimp on flavor is essential. If you love the simplicity of easy Italian dishes like air fryer parmesan chicken, you may be up for trying another tasty chicken recipe made with only two ingredients. Sure enough, to make an ultra-flavorful meal that includes just the right amount of seasoning, all you need are boneless skinless chicken breasts and bottled Italian dressing.
Believe it or not, the ingredients in pre-made Italian dressing adhere to the simple ratio you need for easy marinades. The best marinades for chicken usually contain even amounts of oil or fat and acid along with the right balance of spices and herbs. Since most recipes for Italian dressing primarily consist of oil, red wine vinegar, and an array of spices, this convenient product is the only ingredient you need to make a delicious chicken dinner.
To give this recipe a try marinate raw chicken breasts in Italian dressing in your intended baking dish for at least 15 minutes. While extended marinating typically leads to extra flavorful results, avoid the timing mistake that can ruin marinated chicken. Do not marinate meat longer than 12 to 24 hours in your refrigerator. Bake the chicken until the internal temperature of each breast reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. In no time, you'll have a batch of perfectly-seasoned meat you can enjoy for either lunch or dinner.
Creative ways to prepare and enjoy two-ingredient Italian chicken
To add even more flavor to this simple dish, incorporate a few extra ingredients. For an easy upgrade, before placing your chicken in the oven to bake, sprinkle each piece with grated parmesan cheese. The salty taste of parmesan melds with the zingy flavor of Italian dressing to give this recipe even more authentic appeal. If you like the idea of adding cheese, a few minutes before your chicken is ready to come out of the oven, feel free to add shredded mozzarella to each breast.
You can also add vegetables to your baking dish for extra color and texture. Use sliced bell peppers and onions or chopped broccoli, sliced carrots, and asparagus. Whether made with dressing or also covered in cheese, Italian chicken pairs well with hot buttered noodles, rosemary and garlic potatoes, or plain white rice. Luckily, the versatility of this simplistic dish lends itself to more than just weeknight dinners.
Add this flavorful chicken to a bowl of spring greens with extra Italian dressing, croutons, and fresh vegetables. Or, trying serving cold portions with fresh marinated tomatoes. You can also add sliced Italian chicken to an assortment of lunch wraps and sandwiches. Make an upgraded pesto Caprese panini sandwich or classic chicken and bacon club.