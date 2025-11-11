Add This Tangy Ingredient To Your Peanut Butter Sandwich For An Old School Spin
Who doesn't love a good peanut butter sandwich? Unless you're allergic, of course. A hefty slather of peanut butter makes for a delectable complement to a slice of bread to the extent that it's the key component of a basic sandwich worthy of the presidential palate. Whether you prefer a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich or want to elevate your sandwich with a gourmet touch, there are a variety of ways to switch things up. That includes some wonky ones that have the potential to raise alarm bells among those who are not particularly inclined to get adventurous with their food. Take, for instance, the peanut butter and onion sandwich, popularized by Ernest Hemingway, the literary legend. Adding to the unique ways to switch things up with a peanut butter sandwich that may feel like a throwback to some, a "who would ever eat this?" for others, and possibly a group of "don't knock it 'til you try it" folks, we bring you another novel idea: pickles.
It's time to pair your creamy, nutty peanut butter with a crisp and briny partner like pickles. And before you turn away and question why you're reading about the case for giving peanut butter and pickle sandwiches a shot, there is some gastronomy behind why this pairing could work. The origins of peanut butter and pickle sandwiches dates back to the Great Depression, when many individuals couldn't afford any more of a substantial sandwich than that. Interestingly, this cost-effective meal that helped keep people from starving in the 1930s can be considered a more flavor-forward version of a classic English cucumber sandwich, which features crisp cucumbers and cream cheese instead of crunchy pickles and peanut butter.
Bring variety to your PB&P sandwiches
If you or your peers grew up with old school peanut butter and pickle sandwiches, a default option for your choice of pickle to pair with the nutty spread is likely to be the dill pickle variety, and we at Chowhound have ranked some of the popular store-bought pickles available to help you figure out which brand is best. Dill pickles present a vibrant herbaceousness that affords a tasty sandwich. Chances are, though, that the kind of pickle you opt for will make or break the final result that influences whether PB&P sandwiches would fall into the "yay" or "nay" category. Obviously, we're not here to force anyone into liking something that they clearly aren't a fan of, but perhaps playing around with different pickles could be a fun way to discover new flavor pairings that you never thought you'd enjoy.
So, if you're in for a trial-and-error adventure by switching things up, try these types of pickles to get those creative juices going. For a touch of sweetness and a pop of color, consider working with pickled carrots, sweet peppers, or even beets for your sandwich. Alternatively, for a nice kick of heat, take your pick from the variety of pickled hot peppers to tantalize the taste buds. A hack for the allium lovers out there: Maybe go for pickled onions and garlic, adding to the countless possibilities of bringing the zesty tang of pickles, the rich nuttiness of peanut butter, and more nuanced flavors into the mix. Regardless of your choice, just make sure to pat the pickles dry to prevent a soggy mush of a sandwich.