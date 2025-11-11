Add This Tangy Ingredient To Your Peanut Butter Sandwich For An Old School Spin

Who doesn't love a good peanut butter sandwich? Unless you're allergic, of course. A hefty slather of peanut butter makes for a delectable complement to a slice of bread to the extent that it's the key component of a basic sandwich worthy of the presidential palate. Whether you prefer a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich or want to elevate your sandwich with a gourmet touch, there are a variety of ways to switch things up. That includes some wonky ones that have the potential to raise alarm bells among those who are not particularly inclined to get adventurous with their food. Take, for instance, the peanut butter and onion sandwich, popularized by Ernest Hemingway, the literary legend. Adding to the unique ways to switch things up with a peanut butter sandwich that may feel like a throwback to some, a "who would ever eat this?" for others, and possibly a group of "don't knock it 'til you try it" folks, we bring you another novel idea: pickles.

It's time to pair your creamy, nutty peanut butter with a crisp and briny partner like pickles. And before you turn away and question why you're reading about the case for giving peanut butter and pickle sandwiches a shot, there is some gastronomy behind why this pairing could work. The origins of peanut butter and pickle sandwiches dates back to the Great Depression, when many individuals couldn't afford any more of a substantial sandwich than that. Interestingly, this cost-effective meal that helped keep people from starving in the 1930s can be considered a more flavor-forward version of a classic English cucumber sandwich, which features crisp cucumbers and cream cheese instead of crunchy pickles and peanut butter.