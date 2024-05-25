Why Peanut Butter And Onion Sandwiches Are Named After Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway, the Pulitzer- and Nobel Prize-winning American author of such classic novels as "The Sun Also Rises” has often been linked to the culinary world. Not only did he have a love for food and drink, he's been credited with creating several of his own recipes, like the delicious Hemingway Burger, aka Papa's Favorite Hamburger, which is a multi-ingredient umami bomb. He also came up with several cocktails, including an absinthe and champagne concoction he named "death in the afternoon" after one of his novels. But perhaps the strangest food that bears his name is the peanut butter and onion sandwich.

Hemingway came by his love of cooking, hunting, fishing — and onion sandwiches — from his father, Dr. Clarence Hemingway. According to the Washington Post, the author's biographer, Carlos Barker, noted that Clarence believed "wild onions, stripped clean of clinging loam, made an excellent filling for sandwiches." Clarence taught his son how to forage for wild onions as well, and Ernest felt onion sandwiches were the perfect meal to enjoy while fishing. Exactly when he began adding peanut butter to the mix is uncertain, but the writer memorialized the PB&O in his novel "Islands in the Stream," which came out after his death.