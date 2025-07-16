5 Things Your Mom Had In Her Kitchen In The '70s

If only there was a way to time travel back to the 1970s. Besides snagging a few iconic outfits and seeing ABBA at the height of their career, you'd also get to see and touch all the fun, peculiar items your mom housed in the family kitchen. Besides the linoleum floors, wallpapered cabinets, and wood-paneled cupboards, most kitchens in the 1970s featured a range of eccentric items you no longer see in the 21st century.

The '70s was primarily defined by free-thinkers and a casual relaxed lifestyle, especially when it came to eating and socializing. At the same time, kitchens in the 1970s reflected a steady rise in technology; new appliances were often featured as countertop decor. Considering the remarkable abundance of vintage appetizers from the '70s no one makes anymore, such as gelatin salads and cheese fondue, there were specific gadgets and appliances used more in the 1970s than any other decade.

Next to the bulky wooden chairs that surrounded your family's breakfast nook, you may have failed to notice your mom's most-prized possessions central to that particular era. What did she use on a daily basis that you no longer have access to in your own kitchen today? Regardless of her personal aesthetic, one thing's for sure: Kitchens in the 1970s embraced a mixture of functional, obscure, and nostalgic design. For a nostalgic blast to the past, we rounded up a list of five signature items you might have found in your family kitchen 50 years ago.