The 3 Distinct Tasting Notes That Make Buffalo Trace Bourbon Taste So Good

Whether or not you're a whiskey drinker, it's likely you've heard of Buffalo Trace bourbon. The award-winning distillery's roots can be traced to the 19th century, but its popularity has particularly grown in the past decade due to its wide availability, versatility, high quality, and affordability. Most whiskey experts and beginners agree that Buffalo Trace is a great-tasting bourbon and Chowhound has the insight as to why.

Buffalo Trace bourbon has three distinct tasting notes: vanilla, toffee, and candied fruit. Esteemed Buffalo Trace master distiller Harlen Wheatley shared exclusively with Chowhound how the bourbon's flavor is achieved. He states that "the flavors are developed by breaking down the raw grain ingredients, then fermenting and creating the base bourbon distillate. From there, the spirit is laid to rest in a charred oak barrel where it extracts many of the wood sugars and components that people know about bourbon."

In order for whiskey to be labeled bourbon, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn. While only the master distiller knows the exact mash bill, Buffalo Trace makes its bourbon with corn, rye, barley, and malt. Additionally, according to bourbon requirements, the fermented grains must be aged in charred oak barrels. The combination of a unique mash bill and the length of barrel aging contributes to the distinct tasting notes. Wheatley shares, "with Buffalo Trace, we utilize century-old standard processes that we've developed over time to hone in on the best flavors we can offer."