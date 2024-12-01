How Long Is Buffalo Trace Bourbon Aged For?

More goes into determining how long a Buffalo Trace bourbon is aged than just its recipe. Bourbon production is a highly regulated industry, and some of those regulations determine the exact makeup of its mash bill and how long all U.S. bourbon distilleries age their spirits. Laws pertaining to the production of bourbon have been on the books since at least the 1800s and have been morphing since that time. For example, the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 determined that "straight bourbon" must be aged for at least two years and up to four.

However, it's more than laws that keep bourbon in the cask. Taste is a determinant, too. Case in point? A two-year-old bourbon doesn't have such a sophisticated profile, so most bourbons sit in their barrels for at least four years to help the flavor of the liquor to develop more fully. Flavor is at the mercy of other factors, like a distiller's skill, the conditions inside the barrel, where it is located in the distillery, and the type of oak used to make the barrel.

The law also stipulates that bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels. The char acts as quasi-seal, as well as a filter for the bourbon. As the booze ages, it begins to take on the barrel's different flavors, which can include caramel, vanilla, shortbread, fruit, oak, and more. The longer the distillate stays in the barrel, the deeper the color and the flavor become. Because of tradition and the law, that bourbon barrel can only be used once to make bourbon, though other kinds of alcohol may be aged inside these used barrels.