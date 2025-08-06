Why You Should Think Twice Before You Jump On This Bourbon Trend

Even though all bourbon is more or less made from the same ingredients, there's still a great degree of variety from one bourbon to another — and some of these changes are reflected in the price tag. It might be more expensive due to its relative rarity, or it could be in scarce supply because the bourbon has been aged longer than usual. However, a higher number when it comes to age does not always indicate better taste — at least, that's what Chris Blatner might tell you if you asked him.

Chris Blatner is the Executive Bourbon Steward and founder of Urban Bourbonist, LLC and the Executive Director of Bourbon Charity, and he recently spoke exclusively with Chowhound regarding the issue of aged bourbons — namely that they represent a bourbon trend that you should avoid. He makes sure to address the fact that age doesn't always make a bourbon better; rather, it simply makes it different. "Age can bring in deeper oak integration, richer mouthfeel, and often darker flavor notes like tobacco, leather, and bitter chocolate," he stated. "But that can come at the expense of brightness, grain character, and balance."

If you're unsure about a particularly pricey bourbon, you can always find ways to sample it before buying. Just don't fall for the idea that an older bourbon will fit your tastes better than a younger one.