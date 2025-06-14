Turn Oreo Thins Into An Icebox Cake In Just A Couple Easy Steps

Everybody loves dessert until it comes time to make it. From delicate soufflés to multi-tiered cakes, there's a reason why restaurants sell a lot of sweets — it can be a ton of work to assemble something that looks as good as it tastes. There's one exception to the rule, however: an icebox cake. This quick, crowd-pleasing treat is almost as easy to make as it is to eat, and it's a lovely way to end a meal on a hot summer's day. All you need are four simple ingredients (Oreo Thins cookies, whipping cream, vanilla, and sugar) and a loaf or cake pan — no special pastry-making skills required.

All you have to do to make an icebox cake with Oreo Thins is whip up a bowl of our foolproof whipped cream with powdered sugar and vanilla (although this also works with pre-made whipped topping like Cool Whip), and layer it in a cake or loaf pan with the cookies. Once it's assembled, store the cake covered in the fridge for at least eight hours so that the cookies absorb the moisture from the cream to make delicate cake-like layers. That's all there is to it. Instant pudding is a great extra ingredient for an icebox cake, as is sliced fruit. They are not necessary, however, and if you make too much whipped cream, just save it for serving later. And if things get a little soupy? Simply pop the whole thing in the freezer for a true icebox cake experience.