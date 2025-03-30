Why Instant Pudding Is The Key To A Picnic-Worthy Icebox Cake

When is the best time to make an icebox cake? Tuesday, of course! In all seriousness, icebox cakes are wonderful, not only because they're cool and delicious, but because they're so easy to make you can whip one up in minutes. Although many recipes stick to whipped cream or topping alone to soften the cookies overnight, the simple addition of instant pudding can boost both the flavor and texture of your next icebox cake.

If you've ever mixed up a box of instant pudding, you'll know it's a breeze. Simply dump the contents of the box into a bowl with two cups of ice-cold milk and whisk. Within a couple of minutes, the pudding will set enough to mix in whipped cream or topping and begin layering your icebox cake. After chilling in the refrigerator for five hours or overnight, the cookies or graham crackers will absorb the moisture from the pudding mixture resulting in a rich, uber-creamy, layered cake and pudding consistency.