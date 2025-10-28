Julia Child's Preferred Apples For Holding Their Shape In Tarts

Be it a shortcut recipe featuring store-bought ingredients for a lazy weekday dessert or an elaborate recipe with fancy toppings for a festive gathering, there's no denying the magic of a warm slice of apple tart served with a scoop of ice cream. But the key ingredient holding all together has to be the best apple variety for baked goods for the optimal result. The last thing you want is a mushy apple tart that falls apart and doesn't hold its shape, and in an old season 7 episode of "The French Chef," host and culinary icon Julia Child shares a thought or two on the best apple variety for a structurally sound slice.

In general, Child's top choices share an ability to hold their structure when cooked and a nice balance between sweet and tart. Three of her go-to varieties were Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, and York Imperial, though your choice may vary depending on where you live and the respective availability of the apples. In regions where canning apples is prominent, you may come across Greenings, Newtons, or Monroes, which are a bit firmer and more tart. But it's no surprise the culinary icon enjoys using some lesser-known apple varieties like Baldwins, Northern Spies, and Cortlands, which lie somewhere in between. Though Child doesn't mention them in this episode, a number of apple tart recipes inspired by her version use Granny Smith apples, which are a popular choice in American-style apple tarts for a touch of tartness and firm texture. You can also feel free to play around with different combinations of firm apple varieties. Child advised steering clear of mushy apple varieties like Gravenstein or MacIntosh because they're juicy apples with soft flesh that lead to a watery tart.