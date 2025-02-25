What's The Difference Between Butter Flavor And Butter Extract?

Butter extract is made from the actual product (butter), whereas flavor is made from compounds that mimic that flavor. One is the real thing, one isn't. You're more likely to see butter extract in a grocery store, whereas butter flavoring is mostly found in or on processed foods or foods that are sold commercially.

Butter flavoring is a synthetic product meant to mimic the flavor of butter but is shelf-stable and, often (but not always), vegan. It's usually created in the manufacturing process for use in processed foods; manufacturers will isolate certain compounds found in butter and then use those to mimic butter's flavor. While some flavorings are made with natural ingredients, which are made from plant or animal sources (and not chemicals) through roasting or distilling them, most contain at least some artificial ingredients. Because those compounds have been isolated and concentrated by food scientists, butter flavoring can often be stronger than the real thing, which explains how the smell of microwave butter popcorn can linger in a building all day.

Meanwhile, butter extract is produced through a process in which real, whole butter is combined with a liquid solvent — usually water or alcohol, such as vodka — then strained to remove the fat. This process concentrates the butter's essential oils, so it results in a flavor that is a concentrated version of the real thing. However, the flavor of butter extract is milder than flavoring, because of the liquid used in the process, not to mention the full set of compounds that naturally occur in butter. And because it's made with real butter, it has a shorter shelf life, as it is technically a dairy product; it must be stored properly, just like real butter.