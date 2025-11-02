The Costco Appliance That Absolutely Changed My Food Storage Game

Costco is known for its large selection of high-quality, affordable products. Besides the retailer's wide array of grocery items, the chain also sells a number of large and small kitchen appliances to fulfill your prepping, cooking, and storing needs. Although there may be a few kitchen appliances to avoid buying at Costco, from personal experience, the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer is one kitchen tool you don't want to miss out on.

Costco's FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing Starter Kit retails for $129.99 at some Costco locations and includes a full-size vacuum sealer machine, a handheld vacuum sealer, and a six-month supply of bags and rolls. The vacuum sealer works perfectly to create an airtight seal around your food to keep it fresher for longer. The machine has four different sealing modes: dry, for vacuum sealing foods like pasta, beans, rice, and cereal; moist, for wet foods like meats, fruits, or cooked vegetables; pulse, which allows manual control of the vacuum seal; and sous vide, for when you're doing this type of cooking.

There are numerous ways to use a FoodSaver, but some of my most common uses include resealing snack bags, marinating meat, and above all, vacuum sealing meat for freezer storage. Although our family doesn't use this feature as much, you can also use the handheld vacuum sealer to seal pre-cut FoodSaver zipper bags, mason jars and bottles, and containers.