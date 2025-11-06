9 Restaurants With The Hands-Down Best Fish Tacos, According To Reviews

Few dishes sum up Baja-style Mexican cuisine quite like fish tacos. Most agree that the dish was influenced by Japanese immigrants who arrived in Ensenada in the early 20th century and introduced techniques for deep frying fish. Locals started serving the fish in corn tortillas with toppings like salsa bandera (a mix of tomatoes, green chiles, and onions), shredded cabbage, and crema and the tacos took off, eventually spreading along Mexico's Pacific Coast and into the United States. Today, you can find restaurants from coast to coast dishing up some seriously good fish tacos.

Like many Mexican taco styles, fish tacos don't require much in the way of ingredients. All you need is fresh whitefish (angel shark is common in Baja California, but any locally caught fish like cod, halibut, or mahi mahi will also work), a decent batter, some corn tortillas, and fresh toppings and sauces. However, some taco stands and restaurants do it better than others, and much of that comes down to the freshness of the ingredients and the execution. In addition, some spots put their own twist on the tacos to take them to the next level.

Being huge fans of fish tacos, we wanted to uncover which restaurants serve up the absolute best fish tacos in the U.S., so we did some sleuthing. We pored over recommendations from fish taco fans on forums like Reddit, uncovered local publications praising certain spots, and discovered glowing reviews by diners on social media platforms. Based on the buzz going around, these are the top spots where you can grab crispy, tangy, lime-kissed fish tacos that taste like sunshine.