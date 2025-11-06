9 Restaurants With The Hands-Down Best Fish Tacos, According To Reviews
Few dishes sum up Baja-style Mexican cuisine quite like fish tacos. Most agree that the dish was influenced by Japanese immigrants who arrived in Ensenada in the early 20th century and introduced techniques for deep frying fish. Locals started serving the fish in corn tortillas with toppings like salsa bandera (a mix of tomatoes, green chiles, and onions), shredded cabbage, and crema and the tacos took off, eventually spreading along Mexico's Pacific Coast and into the United States. Today, you can find restaurants from coast to coast dishing up some seriously good fish tacos.
Like many Mexican taco styles, fish tacos don't require much in the way of ingredients. All you need is fresh whitefish (angel shark is common in Baja California, but any locally caught fish like cod, halibut, or mahi mahi will also work), a decent batter, some corn tortillas, and fresh toppings and sauces. However, some taco stands and restaurants do it better than others, and much of that comes down to the freshness of the ingredients and the execution. In addition, some spots put their own twist on the tacos to take them to the next level.
Being huge fans of fish tacos, we wanted to uncover which restaurants serve up the absolute best fish tacos in the U.S., so we did some sleuthing. We pored over recommendations from fish taco fans on forums like Reddit, uncovered local publications praising certain spots, and discovered glowing reviews by diners on social media platforms. Based on the buzz going around, these are the top spots where you can grab crispy, tangy, lime-kissed fish tacos that taste like sunshine.
1. Holbox in Los Angeles, California
Since 2017, Holbox has been wowing diners with next-level Mexican seafood dishes. Chef Gilberto Cetina and his team take the freshest catches and transform them into vibrant creations like ceviche with wild-caught local yellowfin tuna, tostadas topped with Baja kanpachi and uni, and a variety of fish tacos. If the line-ups out the door of this casual spot in Mercado La Paloma aren't enough to convince you there's some good stuff going on, Holbox has also earned a Michelin star and a place on North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 list.
Holbox has several fish tacos to choose from, each served on house-made heirloom corn tortillas. Traditionalists can opt for the classic Baja fish taco with crispy rockfish, creamy crema and mayo, salsa roja, and pico de gallo. If you want a different take, try the smoked kanpachi taco embellished with queso Chihuahua, salsa cruda, avocado, and peanut chili oil, or the taco de pescado al carbon with mesquite-grilled kanpachi, mayo, morita sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and avocado purée.
Diners rave about Hobox's fish tacos, citing everything from the freshness of the fish to the excellent execution and great combination of textures and flavors. For example, one YouTube reviewer commented, "I'm telling you, the balance of flavors that they have in these tacos is excellent. So packed with flavor, you don't need to add a thing." However, if you do want to kick things up a notch, Holbox offers house-made salsas you can drizzle or splash liberally on top.
2. Deckhand Dave's Fish Tacos in Juneau, Alaska
Fish tacos often bring to mind beachy locales, but Deckhand Dave's in Juneau proves you don't need a tropical setting to serve a stellar version. Founder David McCasland developed his recipes for fish tacos made with sustainably caught, local Alaskan seafood while cooking for crews on commercial fishing boats. In 2016, he took the leap to open a food truck and it's been wildly popular ever since.
Deckhand Dave's wild Alaskan tacos come in single servings or orders of three, and each is served on a four-inch corn tortilla. Options include beer-battered rock fish, blackened rockfish, beer-battered halibut, and breaded salmon. If you want to try a variety, go for the three-fish sampler, which comes with one taco each of the beer-battered halibut, blackened rockfish, and breaded salmon. All of the tacos come with crunchy red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, and your choice of mild or spicy crema.
By most accounts, the fish tacos at Deckhand Dave's are pretty flawless, with some saying they're some of the best you'll ever have. They've even managed to impress folks from places that are renowned for fish tacos. As one diner posted on Instagram, "Being from San Diego, I thought there was no way there could be better fish tacos out there. Glad I was wrong." The only downside is the food truck is seasonal, so it's only open during the summer months.
3. Los Mariscos in New York, New York
There's no shortage of taco joints in New York City, but if you want some of the best fish tacos around, many say Los Mariscos in Chelsea Market is the spot to go. The restaurant was founded by three friends from Tijuana and California (the same owners as Los Tacos No. 1) who wanted to share their family recipes. The menu is straightforward with just a few different varieties of tacos, aguachiles, ceviches, and seafood cocktails.
The fish taco at Los Mariscos is your classic Baja-style iteration. Tender white fish is lightly battered and deep fried until golden and crispy. Then, it's nestled in a handmade corn tortilla and topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and creamy crema. If you want a little more pizazz, you can make use of the house-made salsas provided on the tables. You can also wash your tacos down with an agua fresca, Pacifico, or classic Clamato michelada.
Los Mariscos consistently gets called out for its superb seafood, but for many, the fish tacos are the stars of the menu. For example, one reviewer said on Instagram, "The fish taco specifically blew my mind. The fish was so crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and with the salsas and lime on top it was a flavor explosion." Many love how fresh and tender the fish is and that the toppings are generous. Plus, the price is very reasonable at under $5 a taco.
4. Taco Nazo in multiple locations, California
Los Angeles is renowned for its tacos, and that includes crispy, battered fish tacos. Some argue that Taco Nazo is the blueprint for all the Baja-style fish tacos you find around town. It all started in 1978, when Gilberto and Maria Romero opened a food truck selling lightly battered and fried fish tacos using recipes from their hometown of Ensenada. The tacos were a hit, and today, you can find several Taco Nazo locations across Southern California.
Mexican chain restaurants sometimes get bad raps for serving inauthentic cuisine, but many agree that Taco Nazo has stayed true to its roots and consistently delivers quality food even after all these years. The fish taco in particular is a favorite among many Angelenos for its light batter that crisps up nicely and the fresh toppings, which include cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and house salsa. Optional add-ons include cheese, guacamole, and avocado. You can also get your tacos with seasoned chile güeritos on the side.
It's not just nostalgia that draws people back to Taco Nazo time after time. Many say these are some of the best fish tacos you'll find in L.A. thanks to the spot-on flavors. Several also say the execution is impeccable. For example, a reviewer on Instagram said, "What's beautiful about the batter is that it doesn't become muddled after that first bite. Because of the perfectly timed frying and the consistent batter, everything stays intact down to your last bite."
5. Ensenada ATX in Austin, Texas
If you're looking for a taste of Baja California in Austin, Texas, many say you can't go wrong at Ensenada ATX. The food truck is run by mother and daughter team Liz Everett and Stephanie Everett Martin, who serve dishes from their hometown of Ensenada. The small menu features fish and shrimp tacos, ceviche, and a shrimp cocktail, and there are sometimes specials like tacos gobernador.
There are a few things that set Ensenada ATX's fish tacos apart. For one, they're made with fresh Atlantic cod that's lightly battered so that it's crisp, but also pillowy. The fish is laid onto fresh corn tortillas and topped with crunchy cabbage, tart pickled onions, crema, and a house-made chile de árbol salsa. And if you want to step up the heat, you can add a spoonful of the signature salsa macha.
Ensenada ATX has earned tons of fans for its authentic fish tacos, including several chefs in town who know a thing or two about good Mexican food. It comes highly recommended by chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria and co-founder Sara Mardanbigi, who told Time Out that the spot has "some of the brightest tacos in the city." Chef Fermín Nuñoz of Suerte and Este told Food & Wine, "Every time I go there, it feels like I'm literally back in Ensenada. It just tastes like the real deal."
6. Paia Fish Market in multiple locations, Hawaii
Paia Fish Market started as a convivial spot in the small fishing town of Paia where locals could gather over fresh food made with daily catches. Since it opened in 1989, it's grown into a beloved institution and a chain with multiple locations on the islands of Oahu and Maui. You can choose from a wide array of dishes, including "fresh catch" plates with fish cooked the way you like it, salads, and seafood pasta. However, many say the fish tacos are an absolute must.
Order the fish tacos at Paia Fish Market and you can choose from fresh fish like ono, snapper, mahi mahi, ahi tuna, and salmon. The fish is seasoned, grilled, and served on fresh corn tortillas with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa. The tacos also come with coleslaw, tartar sauce, and your choice of fries, home potatoes, or Cajun rice. They're not your typical Baja-style tacos, but many say they're definitely worth seeking out.
Just a few of the adjectives that people use to describe Paia Fish Market's fish tacos include, "super yummy," "amazing," and "absolutely out of this world." One reviewer who posted about them on Instagram promised they'll be "the most dreamy fish tacos of your life." People love that the fish is fresh and that the tacos are full of flavor. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the vibes at the restaurants are laid-back and the service is friendly.
7. Kiko's Place in San Diego, California
San Diego is famous for its fish tacos, with some even calling them the official food of the city. Ask 10 locals where to find the best one and you'll likely get 10 different answers, but odds are Kiko's Place will be in the mix. Francisco Escamilla (aka Kiko "the Seafood King") started selling fish tacos in San Felipe, Mexico, in 1983, then made the move to San Diego in 2000. Today, there are several Kiko's Place food trucks, as well as a brick and mortar restaurant downtown.
The OG Fish Taco is what started it all for Kiko's, and it's your classic Baja-style taco with crispy fried fish served in a corn tortilla with cabbage, pico de gallo, and crema. You'll also get a free cup of seafood consommé on the side, and you can take your pick of a variety of salsas that are perfect for fish tacos. If you want to branch out, you can also get tacos with grilled, spicy, or smoked fish. Other options include fish with grilled onions and cheese, octopus, and shrimp.
Food reviewers consistently call out Kiko's Place for its friendly service and delicious fish tacos that come in massive portions. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "I love the thick golden crust here, and there's a lot of crema, huge pieces of cabbage, pico. It comes together really nicely." Another fan declared on TikTok, "Best tacos in San Diego, Kiko's Place. If you know, you know."
8. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas may be a bit far from the ocean, but you can find pretty much any kind of cuisine you're craving there, including Mexican seafood dishes. If it's fish tacos you're after, locals say Bajamar Seafood & Tacos is absolute fire. The Puchi family opened the flagship spot on Las Vegas Boulevard in 2017, and it became so popular that they recently opened a second location in Henderson.
As the name suggests, it's all about Baja-style seafood at Bajamar. If you're aiming for something classic, try the signature Bajamar fish taco with your choice of battered and fried or grilled fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli. You can also opt for the marlin taco with smoked marlin, chopped peppers, mozzarella cheese, and classic toppings, or the marlin adobada taco with smoked marlin that's marinated in pineapple and achiote and served on tortillas with mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, and aioli.
Bajamar has legions of fans who say the flavors are legit and that all the elements in the tacos come together beautifully. Several people say they're hands down the best fish tacos in town. One fan commented on an Instagram post, "We live in Mexico, yet still reminisce about the delicious tacos at Bajamar. That's how good they are." Many also say you shouldn't sleep on the octopus tacos.
9. Cholita Linda in multiple locations, California
Narrowing down the best fish tacos in any city in California often ignites endless debate, but in the Bay Area, Cholita Linda regularly tops the list. The small chain has earned a solid reputation for its tasty Baja-style fish tacos. Tons of people say it's their go-to spot, like one Reddit user who said, "It's a running joke with my wife that whenever I ask her where she wants to eat it's invariably fish tacos at Cholita Linda." Another Redditor said, "I could eat fish tacos from there every day."
Husband and wife team Vanessa Chavez and Murat Sozeri began selling food at farmers markets, and made the transition to a brick and mortar restaurant in 2014. That same year, the restaurant earned a spot in San Francisco Magazine's Best of the Bay round-up for the best fish tacos. It's clear that diners can't get enough of the tacos and other Latin American-inspired dishes, as there are now five locations across the Bay Area.
The fish tacos at Cholita Linda include the classic combination of crispy fried fish on soft tortillas with cabbage slaw, salsa roja, and crema. What puts them a step above for many is the quality of the ingredients, like the organic tortillas that are made fresh daily, the hand-battered fish, hand-cut slaw, and fresh salsa. Just squeeze a bit of lime over top and you have a simple, but supremely tasty meal. People also love that the tacos are reasonably priced.
Methodology
To determine which restaurants in the U.S. serve the best fish tacos, we looked beyond the usual review sites and focused on what real diners and local experts are saying. We sifted through recent Reddit threads, regional food publications, and social media posts to find the spots generating the most hype. We took note about what people have been saying over the past year or so about the freshness of the ingredients, the balance of textures and flavors, and whether they felt they were getting great value for the price. We also considered consistency, because a great fish taco should taste just as good on a random Tuesday as it does on a busy weekend. These are the spots that diners say always deliver spectacular fish tacos.