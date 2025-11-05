Review: Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Is The Pinnacle Of Fast Food Desserts
It's hard to believe that Baja Blast is of drinking age. That's right, it was in those sweltering days of August 2004, way back when "Alien" and "Predator" were brought together for the first time on the silver screen, that Taco Bell and Mountain Dew finally joined forces to bring the world their somewhat-anticipated soft drink collaboration. Twenty-one years later, the garishly colored, tropical lime-flavored beverage remains a fixture at the Mexican-style chain and even earned permanent bottle and can shelf status in 2024 to mark its 20th anniversary.
So how do you take the iconic soda to even greater heights? Turn into a pie, of course! Thanks to the success of its debut at the Live Más 2024 celebration, the Baja Blast Pie is finally getting a national rollout. I had a chance to get an early taste of Taco Bell's just-in-time-for-Thanksgiving dessert at the company's Friendsgiving celebration held at its Irvine, California, headquarters, and let's just say, the results were as shocking as the pie's Frankenstein hue.
What it costs and how to get it
Just as bringing Mountain Dew into the dessert fold is a bit unorthodox, Taco Bell's plans for the Baja Blast Pie release aren't exactly typical, either. Starting November 6, fans will be able to get a taste of the confection, but if you're hoping to snag a single slice, you're out of luck. The only way to purchase the pie is investing in the whole shebang, so bring friends or a hearty appetite.
But the inconvenience doesn't stop there. Taco Bell is billing this as one the "most exclusive product drops to date." While exact figures haven't been made available, it's probably a good idea to head to your local Taco Bell location before opening to ensure the pie ends up in your belly.
As for the cost, each pie will retail for $19.99. While that seems expensive for even the best fast food dessert, if you break it down per slice (approximately six to eight per pie), the price is certainly reasonable.
How does it taste?
Full disclosure: Baja Blast in its original liquid form just ain't my thing. Rather than lean into its promise of a tropical lime fiesta, the overwhelming cloying cotton candy notes that dominate the soft drink are a disappointing party pooper. But, thankfully, beyond the bold color connection, this is as much of a "Baja Blast" joint as pumpkin would be considered a nutmeg pie. Perhaps there's a splash of the soda integrated into the mix, but the flavor is full-throated key lime –- and I'm not complaining.
If you happen to be a key lime pie fan (like yours truly), this won't disappoint. The filling is sufficiently luscious with that hallmark juicy citrus tang. Sealing the deal, the sweet and crumbly graham cracker crust had me questioning whether this was truly a mass-market Taco Bell creation. A quick glance at my professional baker companion in similar bliss affirmed that this was something special. A crown of whipped cream is a welcome final touch, and my slice had the added bonus of lime zest, which is worth a DIY addition to brighten up the pie.
Is it worth it?
The fast food pie landscape is dominated by overly crusty hand pies, so it's a relief to be able to dig into a filling-forward slice, and a tasty one at that. At $20 a pop, the price of admission is certainly reasonable. Sure, you can get a solid apple or pumpkin pie at Trader Joe's for cheaper, but if you're looking to make a statement at your next party, this Baja Blast Pie will surely do the trick. Consider buying one and storing it in the freezer for a few weeks to zhuzh up your Thanksgiving celebration –- it's a far better conversation starter than politics and the weather.
The question remains whether this will be bitten by the Supreme hype bug and lines will ensue. Is the Baja Blast Pie worth a multi-hour wait? Nope. But if you can snag one with ease, just dew it.