Review: Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Is The Pinnacle Of Fast Food Desserts

It's hard to believe that Baja Blast is of drinking age. That's right, it was in those sweltering days of August 2004, way back when "Alien" and "Predator" were brought together for the first time on the silver screen, that Taco Bell and Mountain Dew finally joined forces to bring the world their somewhat-anticipated soft drink collaboration. Twenty-one years later, the garishly colored, tropical lime-flavored beverage remains a fixture at the Mexican-style chain and even earned permanent bottle and can shelf status in 2024 to mark its 20th anniversary.

So how do you take the iconic soda to even greater heights? Turn into a pie, of course! Thanks to the success of its debut at the Live Más 2024 celebration, the Baja Blast Pie is finally getting a national rollout. I had a chance to get an early taste of Taco Bell's just-in-time-for-Thanksgiving dessert at the company's Friendsgiving celebration held at its Irvine, California, headquarters, and let's just say, the results were as shocking as the pie's Frankenstein hue.

