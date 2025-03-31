The Best Taco Bell Location In The US Offers Ocean Views And Stunning Sunsets
Taco Bell brings to mind a familiar fast food scene: a quick late-night drive-thru where you're in need of affordable nourishment. Menu items like the Baja Blast and the Crunchwrap Supreme are convenient comfort foods for many patrons. It's no Michelin-starred experience, rather, it's a place you can pull up to in a hoodie and pajama pants. While this is the general "Live Más" ambiance of Taco Bell, there is one surprisingly more bougie location that you ought to visit in sunglasses and sandals.
One particular Taco Bell location on the sunny coast of Pacifica, California looks straight out of a travel brochure. With a porch for outdoor seating, you can watch the tide roll in as surfers ride the waves, and children build castles in the sand. Most beachside restaurants have a "no shoes, no shirt, no service" policy, but swimsuit-clad customers can walk their sandy feet up to a special takeout window at this Pacifica location without worrying about bringing the beach indoors. With a grey wooden exterior resembling any shacked-up coastal bar, it's easy to see how this Taco Bell sells taco shells by the seashore.
This Taco Bell Cantina is a whale of a time
The Pacifica location has to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing of all the Taco Bell Cantina restaurants, which differ from regular Taco Bell in the menus and decor. These special locations are meant for customers to sit down and enjoy themselves in a serene atmosphere while they dine on fast food. The Cantina menu is mostly the same as the original, but with a special beverage selection that makes way too much sense for the brand. Patrons over the age of 21 can enjoy frozen alcoholic beverages in fun flavors like Cantina Punch, Blue Raspberry, and, of course, Mountain Dew Baja Blast — with a choice of tequila, rum, or vodka as the base.
Most fast food chains don't serve alcohol, but Taco Bell Cantina sets itself apart by being in walkable urban locations where people want to hang out. The Pacifica location's interior is full of beach-inspired decorations and comfortable seating, complete with a fireplace and large windows to take in the view. Nothing will feel better than a sunset walk on the beach after eating a beefy grilled cheese burrito and washing it down with a boozy Baja Blast Freeze.