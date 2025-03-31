The Best Taco Bell Location In The US Offers Ocean Views And Stunning Sunsets

Taco Bell brings to mind a familiar fast food scene: a quick late-night drive-thru where you're in need of affordable nourishment. Menu items like the Baja Blast and the Crunchwrap Supreme are convenient comfort foods for many patrons. It's no Michelin-starred experience, rather, it's a place you can pull up to in a hoodie and pajama pants. While this is the general "Live Más" ambiance of Taco Bell, there is one surprisingly more bougie location that you ought to visit in sunglasses and sandals.

One particular Taco Bell location on the sunny coast of Pacifica, California looks straight out of a travel brochure. With a porch for outdoor seating, you can watch the tide roll in as surfers ride the waves, and children build castles in the sand. Most beachside restaurants have a "no shoes, no shirt, no service" policy, but swimsuit-clad customers can walk their sandy feet up to a special takeout window at this Pacifica location without worrying about bringing the beach indoors. With a grey wooden exterior resembling any shacked-up coastal bar, it's easy to see how this Taco Bell sells taco shells by the seashore.