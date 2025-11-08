The Seasoned Kirkland Pork Cut We Wish Costco Carried In The US
People swear by Costco's must-buy products, from fresh meat to packaged goods. Unfortunately, there are many regional Costco finds you can only get when you travel. One enticing example is a package of pre-marinated, ready-to-cook pork you can get in Canada that many fans wish were available in the United States — Kirkland Signature Maple Chipotle Pork Tenderloin.
The pork tenderloin is cut into medallions and marinated with a sweet and spicy blend that contains brown sugar and maple sugar as well as chipotle, dried onion, dried garlic, dried bell pepper, and spices and herbs like paprika. Literally all you have to do is cook them for an easy, flavor-packed dinner. Costco-focused content creator Andy Shen shared the tenderloin on Facebook, and based on the comments, it seems that customers who've tried the tenderloin have enjoyed it. "Bought this on [Friday.] they were fabulous," one person commented. Another user described them as a little spicy, but that's not unexpected, given the chipotle.
But if you live in the United States and can't find the maple-chipotle option at your local store, don't fret. You can easily recreate it at home with your own pork medallions and a little marinade ratio know-how.
How to make Costco's maple-chipotle pork tenderloin at home
The Costco version uses both brown sugar and maple sugar, but since the latter could be hard to find in some parts of the United States, you can substitute maple syrup. Add some paprika, dried minced onion and dried minced garlic too. The Costco version uses dried bell peppers, and you can buy Marshalls Creek Spices red and green sweet bell pepper flakes on Amazon, but you could also just use fresh grated bell peppers or substitute dried chives.
The Costco ingredients list doesn't specify whether they use chipotle peppers or the adobo sauce they often come in, but you can use either one (or both). The adobo sauce will be tangier with less kick, or you can mince the chipotles for more heat. Don't forget salt to amp up the flavor and maybe a little mustard just to help it all emulsify. For the best flavor, let the pork marinate at least an hour, but you can go for up to a full day if you want to start it the night before.
There are a number of ways to prepare pork tenderloin, and the proper cooking method depends on your preferred texture. One Facebook comment mentioned how good they were in the air fryer, and if you want a crispy exterior, air-frying them might be the best method. Another comment suggested barbecuing them on the grill for maximum flavor, which will give you those grill marks for even more depth. Of course, roasting the tenderloin in the oven is always an option too.