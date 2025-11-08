The Seasoned Kirkland Pork Cut We Wish Costco Carried In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People swear by Costco's must-buy products, from fresh meat to packaged goods. Unfortunately, there are many regional Costco finds you can only get when you travel. One enticing example is a package of pre-marinated, ready-to-cook pork you can get in Canada that many fans wish were available in the United States — Kirkland Signature Maple Chipotle Pork Tenderloin.

The pork tenderloin is cut into medallions and marinated with a sweet and spicy blend that contains brown sugar and maple sugar as well as chipotle, dried onion, dried garlic, dried bell pepper, and spices and herbs like paprika. Literally all you have to do is cook them for an easy, flavor-packed dinner. Costco-focused content creator Andy Shen shared the tenderloin on Facebook, and based on the comments, it seems that customers who've tried the tenderloin have enjoyed it. "Bought this on [Friday.] they were fabulous," one person commented. Another user described them as a little spicy, but that's not unexpected, given the chipotle.

But if you live in the United States and can't find the maple-chipotle option at your local store, don't fret. You can easily recreate it at home with your own pork medallions and a little marinade ratio know-how.