The 8 Biggest Egg Recalls Of All Time

Eggs are a relatively affordable protein source, so much so that people rear chickens just to have fresh eggs in the morning. Whether making egg bakes or the best scrambled eggs, eggs are a staple in households across the country. Unfortunately, though, food recalls — and the consequences of consuming unsafe foods — are on the rise, and eggs are often a culprit.

This is a problem, given that Americans consume a considerable number of eggs each year — almost 300 per person annually, according to Statista. As with other foods, concern about salmonella is typically the driving factor behind these recalls. Why do eggs get salmonella? The truth is, they rarely do, but food health and safety are a priority, and rarity doesn't negate the need to use caution. Despite how inconvenient it can be when egg recalls take place, they serve an important purpose, and we're exploring 8 of the biggest egg recalls of all time.