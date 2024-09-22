Julia Child's Simple Tip For The Best Boiled Eggs Ever
Julia Child did not yolk around when it came to eggs. The "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" co-author and host of the beloved PBS cooking show "The French Chef" is most known for her mastery of French cuisine, cooking up intricate dishes and sharing tips to make every dish a work of art. However, Child also knew that even the simplest dishes, like her three-ingredient potato soup or hard-boiled eggs, deserve ample attention in the kitchen. Achieving the perfect hard-boiled egg is a tricky business indeed. But do not fret! The late, great Child has some tricks to help perfect your next batch of hard-boiled eggs.
Boiled egg hazards include snags such as whites sticking to the shell or seemingly impossible-to-peel eggs, but the cooking icon has a tip if you run into this common issue. To get the absolutely best hard-boiled egg, Child suggests giving your eggs a good thwack with the back of a spoon just after boiling, then place in a bowl of cool water. This will allow steam to form in the shell, separating the shell from the egg for an easy peel. After your eggs are done cooling completely, crack each around its center and begin peeling the eggs under a running faucet, starting near the egg's air cell. Then, let water run over the egg as you peel. Et voila! You'll have a perfectly peeled hard-boiled egg.
More eggy wisdom from The French Chef
Of course, making the perfect hard-boiled egg comes down to more than just peeling. But don't worry, Julia Child has you covered for the whole boiling (or simmering) process. To prevent your eggs from cracking during the cooking process, Child suggested piercing your uncooked egg at the base, near the air cell. This helps to relieve internal pressure and prevent cracks when boiling.
When it comes to actual cooking methods, Child had several approaches to hard-boiling eggs. Her first method involves putting your eggs in a pot and covering them with cool water. You'll bring your pot of water to a boil, then remove and cover for about 14 minutes. This will allow your eggs to do some carry-over cooking, and they'll cook more slowly as the water cools, making overcooked yolks less likely.
Another method, which Child showcased on "The French Chef," involves placing your eggs in a wire basket, then placing the basket in a pot of water and bringing it to a simmer, rather than a full boil. Child recommends cooking your eggs between 10 and 14 minutes depending on their size. And if you're working with chilled eggs, she recommends adding one minute of cooking time. There you have it! Some awfully good hard simmered eggs.