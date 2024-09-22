Julia Child's Simple Tip For The Best Boiled Eggs Ever

Julia Child did not yolk around when it came to eggs. The "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" co-author and host of the beloved PBS cooking show "The French Chef" is most known for her mastery of French cuisine, cooking up intricate dishes and sharing tips to make every dish a work of art. However, Child also knew that even the simplest dishes, like her three-ingredient potato soup or hard-boiled eggs, deserve ample attention in the kitchen. Achieving the perfect hard-boiled egg is a tricky business indeed. But do not fret! The late, great Child has some tricks to help perfect your next batch of hard-boiled eggs.

Advertisement

Boiled egg hazards include snags such as whites sticking to the shell or seemingly impossible-to-peel eggs, but the cooking icon has a tip if you run into this common issue. To get the absolutely best hard-boiled egg, Child suggests giving your eggs a good thwack with the back of a spoon just after boiling, then place in a bowl of cool water. This will allow steam to form in the shell, separating the shell from the egg for an easy peel. After your eggs are done cooling completely, crack each around its center and begin peeling the eggs under a running faucet, starting near the egg's air cell. Then, let water run over the egg as you peel. Et voila! You'll have a perfectly peeled hard-boiled egg.

Advertisement