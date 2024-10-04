Recent Egg Recall Gets Reclassified As Highest Risk Level Class 1

Bad news for egg lovers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just bumped up the classification of recently recalled eggs to Class I, which is the highest risk category for recalls. A Class I recall indicates that there is a possibility of death or serious injury if exposed to the product. The recall effects three brands of eggs, including Milo's Poultry Farms as well as Tony's Fresh Market chicken eggs. The recall also impacts Happy Quackers Farm duck eggs. All recalled brands come from Milo's Poultry Farms LLC. The recalled eggs are potentially contaminated with an antibiotic resistant strain of salmonella. This makes the bacteria much more difficult to treat.

The impacted eggs were sold in Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. People who purchased potentially contaminated eggs should immediately dispose of them. According to Newsweek, the FDA noted the contaminated eggs are "12-count and 18-count cartons of chicken eggs can be identified with the brands of Milo's and Tony's Fresh Market Duck eggs 12-count carton can be identified with the brand Happy Quackers Farm, UPC 7 99705-75077 7." Additionally, eggs from these brands with a best by date of October 12, 2024, or before should be disposed of.