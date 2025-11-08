The White House Thanksgiving In 1887: The Interesting Foods We Don't See Today

President Stephen Grover Cleveland was in office, new Sherlock Holmes novels were being published, and some of the steakhouses now known as the oldest in the United States were just getting started. The world in 1887 is tough to imagine, but it turns out that many of the foods people enjoyed while gathered around the Thanksgiving table weren't all that different from the holiday offerings we enjoy today. Let's take a look at the food President Cleveland and his family enjoyed during Thanksgiving in 1887, according to The White House Cookbook, including both those that will likely be on our tables this year and those that have been left behind in the 19th century.

First, the menu doesn't just spell out what's offered for Thanksgiving dinner. Rather, it details a day-long culinary event, complete with broiled porterhouse steak, codfish balls, and buckwheat cakes (similar to hoecakes, a favorite of George Washington) with maple syrup for breakfast. For supper (a lighter, pre-dinner meal), cold turkey was served, alongside scalloped oysters topped with finely ground cracker crumbs, potato salad (simply made of cold boiled potatoes, raw onions, and dressing), eclairs, and tea. The main event — dinner — kicked off with even more oysters, fried smelts (you can eat the bones), roast turkey, mashed potatoes, chicken salad, and a venison pie (chefs were instructed to "cover the pie with a thick lid of paste and ornament it handsomely with leaves and flowers formed with a tin cutter," per the cookbook).