Yes, You Can Eat Smelt Fish Bones, And Here's Why You Might Want To

For those uninitiated into the world of seafood, eating fish can feel daunting. Especially when served whole, there's a physical confrontation that's absent with other foods. Perhaps it's the skin kept on the meat, the attached head, and — especially worrying — the many bones. As a result, there's a process to knowing how to eat whole fish. However, what about when you're served a plate of smelts?

Even for seasoned fish enthusiasts, these small and slender animals can be confusing. Often dredged and fried whole, it's not always clear whether the bones are edible. Well, take note that with this variety, feel free to dig in all in one bite. The bones are not only possible to eat, but delicious, offering a nice contrasting crunch to an otherwise soft fish. This includes the backbones, pin bone, fins, and even the head. Since smelts are seasonal — often only legally available come springtime — there's a celebratory tradition to consuming the fish. After all, enjoying piles of whole smelt with a beverage in hand and friends alongside makes the prospect of bones much less intimidating. Such a delicious nature makes smelt a cheap fish worth buying, especially if you know what to expect.