Yes, You Can Eat Smelt Fish Bones, And Here's Why You Might Want To
For those uninitiated into the world of seafood, eating fish can feel daunting. Especially when served whole, there's a physical confrontation that's absent with other foods. Perhaps it's the skin kept on the meat, the attached head, and — especially worrying — the many bones. As a result, there's a process to knowing how to eat whole fish. However, what about when you're served a plate of smelts?
Even for seasoned fish enthusiasts, these small and slender animals can be confusing. Often dredged and fried whole, it's not always clear whether the bones are edible. Well, take note that with this variety, feel free to dig in all in one bite. The bones are not only possible to eat, but delicious, offering a nice contrasting crunch to an otherwise soft fish. This includes the backbones, pin bone, fins, and even the head. Since smelts are seasonal — often only legally available come springtime — there's a celebratory tradition to consuming the fish. After all, enjoying piles of whole smelt with a beverage in hand and friends alongside makes the prospect of bones much less intimidating. Such a delicious nature makes smelt a cheap fish worth buying, especially if you know what to expect.
In smaller smelt, the bones lend a nice crunch
The enjoyment of eating smelt bones directly corresponds to their size. Smaller smelt naturally come with softer bones, which makes chowing down into the whole fish more enjoyable. However, if you're feeling nervous about biting into the backbone, rest assured you can fillet smelt. In fact, on the occasion that the fish are especially large, the move might even be required.
To do so, you'll want to cut off the head of each fish, and lay them out on a cutting board. On the top, you'll find the protruding backbone. Once spotted, pull delicately yet confidently, yanking out the bone with one swoop. With smaller fish, the maneuver will be more difficult to accomplish without ruining the composition. However, you'll need to clean out each individual fish anyways, so the technique won't add on much work with bigger varieties.
Nevertheless, don't rule out trying smelt bone-in first — you might be surprised by their pleasant texture. Especially covered in the best fish batter, it's a textural experience unlike anything else in seafood.