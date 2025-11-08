Giada De Laurentiis Puts White Chocolate In Her Soup (Yes, Really). Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Giada De Laurentiis is a compact and compelling force in the kitchen and in American homes. She leans heavily into her Italian roots to form her food point of view, spanning from her early TV show "Everyday Italian" that helped cement her place as a star of Food Network, to being a trusted source of Italian cooking tips for home chefs. That's why it is all the more jarring that her recipe for cauliflower soup with spicy salami in "Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita: A Cookbook" calls for the addition of white chocolate.

Though certainly not a classically Italian pantry item, or a technique that she likely learned in her training at Le Cordon Bleu for that matter, De Laurentiis incorporates white chocolate as a secret ingredient of sorts to give the already flavorful soup extra depth, a creamier mouthfeel, and bit of nuttiness. The idea is not to taste the white chocolate per se, but to let it marry all of the flavors together and take the soup to another level.