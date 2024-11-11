The Secret Weapon To Spice Up Your Soup Is Already Sitting In Your Fridge

Hot sauce is an easy soup upgrade because you may add as much or as little as you want, either as an ingredient or as a garnish. It works well with store-bought, canned, or homemade soups. The trick is to get to know the different types of hot sauce and what they bring to the party.

The core hot sauces commonly found on store shelves and in restaurants, like Tabasco, Tapatio, or sriracha, tend to share a lot of the same ingredients: chili peppers, vinegar, salt, and sometimes garlic, along with other spices. They work nicely as a quick add to standard soups: chicken noodle, navy bean, and tortilla soup (of course). Meat-and-bean soups particularly benefit from these hot sauces since they are essentially watered-down chilis, and hot sauce is a secret ingredient you probably already add to your chili.

Of course, one of the primary factors that differentiate hot sauces is, well, heat. Peppers contain a molecule called capsaicin, and it's responsible for how hot a variety is. Measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU), milder peppers like chipotle run about 10,000 to 20,000 Scoville Units. Habanero (Scotch bonnet) clocks in between 100,000 and 350,000 SHU, while Pepper X, currently the hottest in the world, comes in at something like 2.7 million. Needless to say, depending on your heat tolerance, just a dash or two of the very hot stuff will be plenty for a bowl of soup.