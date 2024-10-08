14 Giada De Laurentiis Cooking Tips You Should Know By Heart
With a giant smile and cooking tips that will make your taste buds sing, Giada De Laurentiis is one of the most likable chefs out there. De Laurentiis specializes in Italian cuisine, calling on her heritage to make traditional Italian food that is simple, easy to prepare, and delicious in her recipes. She's appeared on everything from her own cooking shows to kitchen competitions as a judge of new talent. Additionally, she's written cookbooks and even has a restaurant. If you want to emulate the delicious tastes of De Laurentiis' cooking, these tips are ones to commit to heart.
Some of her best tricks involve ingredient hacks and dupes to make your meals even better. You can use them to boost a store-bought sauce, prepare the perfect pasta, or enhance the flavors of your favorite dishes. Other gems from Giada De Laurentiis help you make the most of tools in your kitchen or let you try new techniques to add a twist to the classics. She is known for being very accessible, showing how to incorporate ingredients and try new techniques in your own cooking.
Add parmesan to your pasta sauce
Want to get dinner on the table without working over a homemade sauce all day? Buying premade sauce is a time-saving trick that can still taste delicious. Giada De Laurentiis recommends turning to parmesan cheese, a staple in Italian cuisine, to add flavor to any sauce. She shared this trick as a great way to boost one of her most popular items to cook — pasta.
You can grate parmesan cheese overtop of pasta, but be sure to mix it thoroughly while the pasta is still warm to get a gooey, melted version of parm that is delicious. Putting a rind of parmesan cheese in with store-bought pasta sauce can instantly elevate this simple timesaver to something extra special and is De Laurentiis' go-to when it comes to making sauces. It adds saltiness, plus a nutty flavor that works well with pasta. If you don't want to worry about fishing out the rind when you're ready to eat, you can opt for chunks of actual parmesan cheese instead, which will add the same flavor and texture, while melting into the sauce.
Use salty water for pasta
In a video clip from her vacation, Giada De Laurentiis scooped actual seawater to use when cooking pasta, diluting it with fresh water to the right amount of salinity. Ocean water is too salty to use as-is, but mixing it with fresh water is key to getting the right balance for pasta. Of course, knowing the state of the water where you are is important since some water can contain pollutants and might not be safe to use.
If you prefer not to dip your bucket into the sea, or just don't have access to crystal clear ocean water, you can replicate this tip at home by adding plenty of salt to your pot. Incorporating salt into your water when making pasta is essential because it adds flavor and works with the starches in pasta. A teaspoon per four cups of water is a good ratio to aim for, although each cook and diner has their own preferences. Either way, start with less salt and add small amounts at a time until it gets the right taste.
Keep your pantry stocked
As a skilled Italian chef, it's not surprising that having the right things on hand is important to Giada De Laurentiis. Knowing what types of food you enjoy cooking and what ingredients you may need is a good place to start. If you love Italian cooking, De Laurentiis' list might be just the thing you need to make sure that you never run of a crucial item when it's time to whip up pasta for dinner or a breakfast tart.
Her pantry staples include plenty of simple ingredients like pasta and rice, but also unusual items, such as chili paste for flavor. Many of the recipes that De Laurentiis features on her cooking shows and in her cookbook revolve around pasta, but other Italian staples like extra virgin olive oil and olives also make an appearance on her must-have list. She has her favorite brands of some items, such as the sweet and delicious Piedmont white fig jam. Others are more about getting the best quality or freshest options in your area.
Opt for great olive oil
Whether cooking or dipping, the right olive oil is key for great flavor. Giada De Laurentiis incorporates olive oil into a variety of dishes in her cookbooks, as well as features them on her cooking shows and in appearances. People rely on De Laurentiis, one of the best-known Italian-American chefs, for olive oil recommendations and she delivers.
Lucini extra virgin olive oil is her go-to for cooking. It is light with the right amount of flavor, but can also work with some heat. Regular olive oil has a slightly higher smoke point than the extra virgin variety, so it makes a nice cooking oil as well. De Laurentiis likes Paesano unfiltered extra virgin olive oil when she's using it to dip bread, vegetables, or other snacks. It has a stronger flavor that is a bit bolder. No matter what your preference is, the Italian chef says that picking the right olive oil for your taste buds and uses is key to really making the most of this versatile ingredient.
Switch out your dish for a pan
It should come as no shock that Giada De Laurentiis has tons of tips and tricks for delectable Italian dishes like lasagna. While she embraces traditional culinary techniques and ingredients, she also isn't afraid to get creative in the kitchen as well. She recommends trying a sheet pan to make lasagna with crispy, cheesy edges and a gooey, melted top. De Laurentiis makes lasagna this way for an easy way to get the favorite flavors without requiring layering or complex assembly.
By putting all of the classic lasagna ingredients, including seasoned ricotta filling, Italian sausage, and rich tomato sauce, along with a single layer of noodles in a sheet pan, the dish spreads out more. The result is more edges and a thinner layer, cutting down on assembly time while maximizing the flavor. De Laurentiis compares it to lasagna nachos as the perfect new spin on this all-time favorite Italian meal.
Ready to try your hand at making sheet pan lasagna at home? A set of sheet pans will have you crunching down on lasagna nachos in no time.
Grill tomatoes
Want to get the most out of lackluster tomatoes or take great tomatoes to the next level? Giada De Laurentiis recommends throwing this summertime favorite on the grill to boost their sweetness. It's important to get the grill very hot before putting the tomatoes on to get the right exterior char. If you cut them into thick slices, like De Laurentiis does, before grilling, it only takes a few seconds per side before they start to shrink and soften. This makes them extra sweet as well as gives a smokey flavor, thanks to the grill. If you have extras like hickory chips, you can play with flavor even more. You can get the same effect indoors with a 400 F oven. Just be careful not to leave them on the heat long, or they'll get too soft.
Seared tomatoes make the perfect addition to a salad or alongside mozzarella and basil in a caprese dish. You can also use the charred slices for hamburgers or blend them into a tomato sauce.
Choose dual-purpose dishes
Some of the biggest hangups for busy home cooks are the amount of time that it takes to make a meal from scratch as well as the amount of dishes that are created in the process. However, you can even enjoy a delicious dish like lasagna on busy weeknights, thanks to Giada De Laurentiis' tricks. Use a high-quality Dutch oven or similar dish to prepare the sauce, then layer in noodles, ricotta filling, and meat, baking the lasagna in the same dish. The result is a delectable lasagna with minimal dishes to wash. A Dutch oven works great because it can go from the stove to the oven faster than you can say buon appetito.
You can use the same philosophy for favorite one-dish option that let you prepare ingredients as well as put together the final meal all in the same pot, pan, or bowl. One-pan chicken fajitas can be made in as little as 15 minutes while pepperoni and mushroom pizza pasta uses ingredients that De Laurentiis loves to create a tasty casserole.
Throw in a pinch of cinnamon to carbonara
Carbonara is a rich delicious pasta dish that combines egg-based sauce with salty bacon or pancetta. While a simple classic, you can upgrade even delicious carbonara with some extra flavors, thanks to Giada De Laurentiis' know-how. The sweet, aromatic quality of cinnamon makes a wonderful addition to a carbonara and adds an unexpected element.
According to De Laurentiis, the cinnamon melds well with the bacon or pancetta when you add it directly to the pan. Add just a pinch once the meat is sizzling in the pan and let it incorporate for a few minutes before moving onto the next step of preparation. Cinnamon adds a warmth that works well with creamy carbonara but use a light hand to keep it from overpowering the other ingredients. If you add it to the fat in the pan after the meat cooks, it releases even more of its aromatic and warm taste and smell.
Enjoy fresh cucumbers
Fresh produce is the height of summer, offering crisp ingredients that are as refreshing as they are healthy. Giada De Laurentiis' twist on cucumber salad uses chili paste and colatura, or anchovy sauce. She whips up this salad in a jar to take advantage of produce from the garden while adding signature Italian tastes to make this dish her own. Feel free to use other fresh veggies as well to suit your taste buds.
This recipe was inspired by a recent social media trend that showcased cucumber salads in a variety of ways in jars, making them easy on-the-go snacks and lunches. Getting in on the show, De Laurentiis incorporated lemon juice, salt, oregano, and olive oil in addition to the salty, umami-heavy colatura and spicy chili paste. This blend of flavors added plenty of taste to the neutral cucumbers, which had a nice crispiness to work as a base for the salad's texture. Colatura is an ingredient that she uses often in her cooking, including as a replacement for anchovies.
Get seasoned breadcrumbs
Giada De Laurentiis isn't one to shy away from using premade ingredients to save time without sacrificing taste. She turns to seasoned breadcrumbs as a helpful hack when making chicken tenders. This easy shortcut boosts the taste and adds extra depth without any extra work, a strategy that De Laurentiis fully embraces and one that makes her approach to cooking so accessible. In her version of chicken tenders, the crispy main dish is baked rather than fried, cutting down on prep and cleaning time required. She also uses buttermilk instead of egg wash to get the coating to adhere to the meat as well as make the chicken extra tender before cooking.
You can use this tip for any dish that calls for breadcrumbs to add extra seasoning. It is a great hack for chicken parmesan, which uses many of the same flavors. You can also rely on De Laurentiis' timesaving preparation tips for the same meal, opting to avoid messy fry oil by baking your chicken instead.
Marinate ahead of time for chicken parmesan
If you want to skip the breadcrumbs completely in your chicken parmesan recipe, try marinating it instead. With this tip, Giada De Laurentiis cuts down on the crispiness but keeps the flavor by using a marinade with plenty of dried oregano. The olive oil-based marinade lets the flavors of oregano and salt meld with the chicken before cooking. Like with most of her recipes, De Laurentiis recommends using high quality spices, such as salt from Tuscany and oregano from Sicily. With so few ingredients in the marinade, it's more important than ever that you use the best of the best to get great flavor. Pan searing your chicken also adds extra flavor and crisp texture, like you might expect from a breadcrumb coating.
This is a fun hack to try to experiment with new flavors as well. While olive oil, oregano, and salt offer the classic Italian combo that you find in dishes like chicken parmesan, you can add red chili flakes for a hint of spice or garlic for some extra savoriness. For the deepest flavors, let the chicken rest in the marinade for up to a day before cooking.
Boost flavor of beans with molasses
Great baked beans are a delicious blend of sweet and savory, with a smooth texture punctuated with additions like pork, bacon, or even weenies. However, this backyard barbecue staple can get a bit boring if you don't doctor your recipe from time to time. Giada De Laurentiis uses molasses when making baked beans to add flavor and we are loving the result of this super sweet hack. You can follow a traditional recipe and add molasses alongside your other ingredients, starting with just a teaspoon at a time.
Molasses helps baked beans do their best in a few distinct ways, including taste and texture. Sweet molasses pairs well with hearty cannellini beans, alongside ingredients like tomato sauce and brown sugar. Molasses also helps thicken the dish, which is necessary for baked beans that stick to your plate and your ribs in the best way.
Mix mascarpone into mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes might be one of the simplest sides you can get but its beloved for its comforting taste and creamy texture. Giada De Laurentiis adds creamy mascarpone cheese to her classic mashed potatoes for extra flavor and texture. This same ingredient is used to make the signature Italian dessert tiramisu, which is also known for being rich. She adds just a small amount, around 1 cup for a 4-pound potato recipe. De Laurentiis also adds plenty of butter, as well as chicken broth, garlic, and parmesan. Her preparation of mashed potatoes is nothing short of luxurious, with rich, creamy ingredients that make this version something to remember.
There are other versions that incorporate similar add-ins, such as cream cheese or crème fraîche, but these have a slightly different taste and texture than De Laurentiis' mashed potatoes. Experiment with how much mascarpone to get that super rich texture and flavor without overdoing it.
Tuck bananas into your ice cream
Even premade ice cream sandwiches can get a bump with this trick, which adds unexpected flavor to a classic dessert. Giada De Laurentiis freezes slices of banana, then tucks them into the sandwiches for a boost. The texture of frozen banana works well with ice cream and can even be blended into a similar dessert on its own. When added to an ice cream sandwich, you get to enjoy all of the flavors of a banana split in a convenient and fun handheld treat.
Making ice cream sandwiches from scratch allows you to customize your ice cream flavors as well as add-ins like fruit. De Laurentiis uses cookies as the outside of the sandwich, adding bananas and toffee to the inside before freezing them. Once they're ready, she scoops up ice cream and puts it between two cookies. Of course, adding to store-bought sandwiches is a time-saving hack that is also delicious.