14 Giada De Laurentiis Cooking Tips You Should Know By Heart

With a giant smile and cooking tips that will make your taste buds sing, Giada De Laurentiis is one of the most likable chefs out there. De Laurentiis specializes in Italian cuisine, calling on her heritage to make traditional Italian food that is simple, easy to prepare, and delicious in her recipes. She's appeared on everything from her own cooking shows to kitchen competitions as a judge of new talent. Additionally, she's written cookbooks and even has a restaurant. If you want to emulate the delicious tastes of De Laurentiis' cooking, these tips are ones to commit to heart.

Some of her best tricks involve ingredient hacks and dupes to make your meals even better. You can use them to boost a store-bought sauce, prepare the perfect pasta, or enhance the flavors of your favorite dishes. Other gems from Giada De Laurentiis help you make the most of tools in your kitchen or let you try new techniques to add a twist to the classics. She is known for being very accessible, showing how to incorporate ingredients and try new techniques in your own cooking.