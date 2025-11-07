The Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar In Every US State

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something about rooftop bars that completely transforms the entire bar experience. Being up above twinkling city lights or catching glimpses of mountain tops or rippling waterfronts just feels a bit more...glamorous. Of course, not all rooftop bars are created equal, and the one you choose for your night out can play a big role in setting the overall tone of your evening.

Rooftop bars come in all shapes and sizes -– classy and elegant, laid back and chill, a little dive-y -– and some are meant for relaxation while others have more of a party vibe. There can be good and bad bar options for all of these atmospheres, and it isn't always easy to tell at first glance which bars are going to be right for your happy hour or date night. To help you avoid landing in a bar that's sketchy or snobby, we scoured social media and restaurant reviews to bring you the best rooftop bars in each state.