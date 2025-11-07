The Hands-Down Best Rooftop Bar In Every US State
There's something about rooftop bars that completely transforms the entire bar experience. Being up above twinkling city lights or catching glimpses of mountain tops or rippling waterfronts just feels a bit more...glamorous. Of course, not all rooftop bars are created equal, and the one you choose for your night out can play a big role in setting the overall tone of your evening.
Rooftop bars come in all shapes and sizes -– classy and elegant, laid back and chill, a little dive-y -– and some are meant for relaxation while others have more of a party vibe. There can be good and bad bar options for all of these atmospheres, and it isn't always easy to tell at first glance which bars are going to be right for your happy hour or date night. To help you avoid landing in a bar that's sketchy or snobby, we scoured social media and restaurant reviews to bring you the best rooftop bars in each state.
Alabama: Baker & Able in Huntsville
Baker and Able were the first monkeys to travel into space and return alive, and are the namesake of one of Huntsville's top rooftop bars. A local favorite for stunning views, this stylish lounge sits atop the 106 Jefferson hotel's highest point and offers craft cocktails, beer, wine, and small plates. There's plenty of seating indoors for chilly nights, but outside, you'll get stunning mountain views.
(256) 361-0176
106 Jefferson St S, Huntsville, AL 35801
Alaska: 49th State Brewing in Anchorage
While the scenery in Alaska makes it worthy of rooftop bars, the chilly weather and high altitude make this type of space rare. However, 49th State Brewing has you covered. The brewery is nestled in the heart of downtown Anchorage and is listed as having some of the best outdoor seating by "Visit Anchorage."
(907) 277-7727
717 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Don Woods' Say When in Phoenix
In uptown Phoenix, you'll find Don Woods' Say When, a cozy lounge at the top of the Rise Uptown Hotel. The space offers fire pits and comfy seating with views of the Phoenix skyline and Camelback Mountain, leading it to earn a spot on the "Visit Phoenix" list of best rooftop bars. The bar serves up unique cocktails, which locals say are a great price, as well as beer, wine, and small plates.
(480) 536-8998
400 W Camelback Rd Bldg F, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arkansas: Top of the Crest in Eureka Springs
Eureka Springs is a small city in the Ozarks known for its historic buildings. One of these is the Crescent Hotel & Spa, originally built in 1886 and dubbed "America's Most Haunted Hotel." If you're visiting its rooftop bar, Top of the Crest, though, it's for the views. You'll also find cocktails, frozen drinks, desserts, and casual bites, all ghost-free (probably).
(479) 253-9766
75 Prospect Ave, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: Spire 73 in Los Angeles
Let's be real: California is known for its nightlife, which means there are tons of rooftop bars in the state. If you're going to visit one, why not visit Spire 73, the highest open air rooftop bar in the Western Hemisphere? As the name suggests, it sits on the 73rd floor roof of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown and provides stunning views of the L.A. skyline.
(213) 688-7777
900 Wilshire Blvd Fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Colorado: 54thirty Rooftop in Denver
At 54thirty Rooftop in Denver, you don't have to choose between skylines and mountain views; you get both. Sitting on the roof of the Le Meridien hotel, the bar is the highest open-air bar in Colorado and is named after its elevation of 5,430 feet. The menu is focused on "unique, hand-crafted cocktails and globally inspired bites," and the bar is frequently cited as one of the absolute best rooftop spots in the area.
(720) 996-1558
1475 California St, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: High George by Siena in New Haven
High George by Siena is a top-rated bar on the sixth and top floor of The Blake Hotel in New Haven, Connecticut. High George is unique in that it has a fully retractable glass roof, allowing it to be open or closed depending on the weather — but always offering fabulous city views. It's open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights for local microbrews, global wines, craft cocktails, appetizers, and desserts.
(203) 390-5192
9 High St, New Haven, CT 06510
Delaware: The Quoin Rooftop in Wilmington
Wilmington is the largest city in Delaware, and its first and only rooftop bar and lounge is The Quoin Rooftop. Located on the penthouse level of The Quoin hotel, the rooftop offers both indoor and outdoor seating with beautiful views of the city. With craft cocktails and small plates, it's a great spot to start or end your night. The Quoin is also home to a second bar, Simmer Down, one of the best hotel bars in the U.S.
(302) 446-5600
519 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Florida: Giselle Miami in Miami
Thanks to Florida's warm climate, there are plenty of rooftop bars in the state, but few have racked up the number of awards that Giselle Miami has. The stylish upscale restaurant in the foodie capital of the U.S. offers a fusion of Asian, Mediterranean, and French-inspired cuisine as well as a bar and lounge overlooking the city and boasting a retractable roof. Locals say it's a great spot for a fun night out.
(305) 358-9848
15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Georgia: 9 Mile Station in Atlanta
If you're looking for a night of old-fashioned fun, you've got to check out The Roof at Ponce City Market. The rooftop includes a few different spaces, including 9 Mile Station, a top-rated bar and beer garden offering some of the best views of the Atlanta skyline. You'll find seasonal plates, craft cocktails, and even a weekend brunch here.
(770) 999-1532
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Hawai'i: DECK. at Queen Kapiolani Hotel in Honolulu
You'd be hard-pressed to find a spot without stunning scenery in Hawai'i, but DECK. at Queen Kapiolani Hotel offers particularly breathtaking views of the Diamond Head volcano (Don't worry, it's extinct). The upscale bar and grill serves an American-Pacific menu as well as handcrafted cocktails, locally brewed beers, and a wide wine selection.
DECK. at Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel
(808) 720-2243
150 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Hap Hap Lounge in Boise
Beloved by locals and regional publications alike, the Hap Hap Lounge is one of the most happening spots in Boise (See what we did there?). Located atop Treefort Music Hall, music is a key element of the bar, with live music and DJs playing throughout the week. In addition to custom-crafted seasonal, music-inspired cocktails and sky views, locals love that it's a progressive, safe spot for young adults.
722 W Broad St, Second Floor, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Aba Chicago in Chicago
The Chicago skyline is nearly as iconic as the New York skyline, so there are lots of rooftop bars in the city offering stellar views, including Aba Chicago. The posh Mediterranean restaurant features a rooftop bar and lounge full of lush greenery that looks out at the city's skyscrapers. Not only do you get some of the best views in Chicago, but locals say the food is absolutely incredible.
(773) 645-1400
302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Livery in Indianapolis
Originally built as a horse stable in the 1890s, this Indianapolis building now hosts Livery, a stylish Latin American restaurant. While the restaurant itself is a local favorite, the rooftop patio here is what really makes it something special, with lounge-style seating, sparkling string lights, and city views. Cozy up and take in views of the Indianapolis skyline while enjoying tequila-based cocktails.
(317) 383-0330
720 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: The Republic on Grand in Des Moines
On top of the AC Hotel in the East Village of Des Moines is The Republic on Grand. This top-ranked bar and lounge sits six floors up, providing a view of sites like the Iowa State Capitol and Principal Park. The bar is primarily enclosed but offers open-air seating when weather allows, and features a plush, sophisticated, yet welcoming atmosphere and craft cocktails.
(515) 518-6070
401 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Bamboo Penny's Bamboo Room in Leawood
Bamboo Penny's is an upscale Thai restaurant in Leawood, just outside of Kansas City. On the rooftop of Bamboo Penny's is the Bamboo Room, a Polynesian-inspired bar and lounge offering handcrafted cocktails Thursdays through Saturdays. The patio space includes twinkling lights, fire features, and a view of the city. Locals say the food can get a little pricey but is well worth it.
(833) 998-4988
5270 W 116th Pl, Leawood, KS 66211
Kentucky: Lost Palm in Lexington
Kentucky is landlocked, so a tropical atmosphere isn't common in the state. However, the Lost Palm — sitting above The Manchester hotel in Lexington — brings all the tropical vibes with its 1960s South Florida aesthetic. The outdoor spot offers tiki cocktails and Latin-inspired share plates, as well as views of the city. Locals say Lost Palm is fantastic, especially at sunset.
(859) 785-3906
941 Manchester St, Lexington, KY 40508
Louisiana: Capulet in New Orleans
Overlooking the French Quarter and the Mississippi River, Capulet undoubtedly has some of the best views in the New Orleans area. Located in a renovated 1800s warehouse, the modern space is open to the public on Mondays through Thursdays. It hosts private events, like weddings, on the weekends. The charming rooftop bar offers small plates and cocktails, and you can often find live music inside. Locals say the atmosphere is great, very relaxed, and low-key.
(504) 507-0691
3014 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Luna Rooftop Bar in Portland
Classy meets coastal at the Luna Rooftop Bar, located on the sixth floor of the Canopy Portland Waterfront Hotel. Ranked as the best rooftop bar by "Visit Portland," and highly recommended by locals, the elegant space offers shareable plates, artisanal cocktails, and waterfront views.
(207) 791-0011
285 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Spain Wine Bar in Ocean City
The Cambria Hotel in Ocean City sits right on the Sinepuxent Bay. At the top, with unparalleled waterfront views, is Spain Wine Bar. The top-ranked eatery blends New England coastal architecture with rustic Spanish touches to create an atmosphere that's both open and cozy. Locals and visitors enjoy the tapas and brunch, but admit the real draw is the incredible views.
(410) 520-4541
13 St Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
Massachusetts: Rooftop at the Envoy in Boston
Boston is one of the oldest U.S. cities, thanks to its location on the north Atlantic coast — and you can get stunning views of this coast while sipping craft cocktails at the Rooftop at the Envoy. Located eight floors up in the seaport district, it offers 360-degree views of the Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay, and the Boston skyline.
(617) 530-1538
70 Sleeper St, Boston, MA 02210
Michigan: The Monarch Club in Detroit
In downtown Detroit, just a few blocks from Comerica Park, sits the beautifully restored Neo-Gothic Metropolitan building — and at the top is The Monarch Club. Set 13 stories up, you'll get panoramic views of the city whether you choose to sit outside on the patio or inside the luxurious bar. The Monarch Club offers cocktails, wine, beer, and small plates, and locals say it's wise to make a reservation.
(313) 306-2380
33 John R St Penthouse, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: On the Rox in Minneapolis
Roxy's Cabaret is kind of an iconic spot in downtown Minneapolis, thanks in part to the gigantic red high heel above the entrance. A little higher up, on the rooftop, you'll find On the Rox, a modern cocktail lounge with city views, tons of drinks, and food from the Nicollet Diner. Whether you're looking to relax or have fun, you can enjoy theme nights and more than 50 weekly shows, promotions, and other events.
(612) 255-7106
1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Mississippi: 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill in Vicksburg
At 10 South Rooftop Bar & Grill, you'll be treated to shoreline views of the Yazoo River as it flows into the mighty Mississippi. Located in Vicksburg, a city on the Mississippi/Louisiana border, 10 South is the perfect spot for river scenery, signature cocktails, and traditional southern and Cajun dishes like fried chicken and gumbo.
(601) 501-4600
1301 Washington St, Floor 10, Vicksburg, MS 39183
Missouri: 360 Rooftop Bar in St. Louis
As the name suggests, 360 Rooftop Bar offers 360-degree views of St. Louis. This includes views directly into Busch Stadium, thanks to its location atop the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, as well as views of the St. Louis Arch and the Mississippi River. At 26 floors up, the elevated (literally) spot offers fire pits, shareable plates, and crafted cocktails, making it perfect for a pre- or post-game meal, date night, or evening out.
(314) 241-8439
One S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102
Montana: Plonk Wine in Missoula
Missoula couldn't be in a more picturesque location, surrounded by multiple rivers and mountains. For an elevated view of this scenery and the city, plus drinks and small plates, visit Plonk Wine in Missoula. Locals love the cocktails and atmosphere at this wine bar, and no wonder –- stepping out onto the patio is like stepping into a secret garden, with whimsical iron fencing and lush hanging plants.
(406) 926-1791
322 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Blatt Beer & Table North Downtown in Omaha
The beer garden at Blatt Beer & Table North Downtown not only offers 32 rotating craft beers on tap, but also gives you a peek right into Charles Schwab Field, as well as sweeping views of the Omaha skyline. While the whole restaurant is open year-round for drinks, burgers, and more, the beer garden is seasonal, open during the warmer months.
(402) 718-8822
610 N 12th St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Oak & Ivy in Las Vegas
If you like your whisky with people watching and city lights, Oak & Ivy is the spot to be. Located in downtown Las Vegas's incredibly cool Container Park, Oak & Ivy is a renowned whisky bar with a second-floor rooftop patio. It may not be the highest outdoor patio in Vegas, but the wide selection of whisky, unique handcrafted drinks, and relaxed, welcoming rooftop makes it a can't-miss spot for your next Vegas trip.
(702) 553-2549
707 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101
New Hampshire: Rooftop Social in Concord
Rooftop Social is a relatively new bar in Concord that sits atop Arts Alley, a local event space. This trendy spot offers a relaxed vibe, gorgeous craft cocktails, and panoramic views of the downtown Concord area. Seating is first-come, first-served, and while there's no specific dress code, the bar asks guests to "leave the cutoffs, flip-flops, and gym gear at home."
20 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: Skinner's Loft in Jersey City
In the heart of Jersey City along the Pedestrian Mall is Skinner's Loft, a locally-owned restaurant and bar in a historic building with rooftop dining. The gastropub offers a variety of contemporary dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients, plus an extensive drink menu. The rooftop bar is what really makes the spot stand out, though, with eclectic, colorful decor and sweeping views of the city.
(201) 915-0600
146 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: Apothecary Lounge in Albuquerque
If you're looking for great cocktails and the best views of Albuquerque, check out Apothecary Lounge. Located four floors up on the rooftop of the Hotel Parq Central, you'll find seasonal cocktails and small plates plus picturesque views of the city and the mountains beyond.
(505) 242-0040
806 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Ophelia Lounge New York City
New York City is the city that never sleeps, so of course, it's home to dozens of rooftop bars. One that consistently makes the"best of" lists, however, is Ophelia Lounge. Sitting at the top of historic Beekman Tower, Ophelia Lounge stays consistent with the building's art deco style, offering a luxurious indoor lounge and jaw-dropping outdoor space. From the rooftop bar, you'll find unparalleled views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the East River. The views, the vibes, and the unique selection of cocktails make Ophelia Lounge the perfect spot for a date night or special celebration.
(212) 980-4796
3 Mitchell Pl, 26th floor, New York, NY 10017
North Carolina: Aura Rooftop in Charlotte
On the top of the JW Marriott in Charlotte, you'll find the Aura Rooftop Bar, as well as the Aura Rooftop Pool. While the pool is only available to hotel guests, the bar is open to anyone, which is good news because it's a fabulous rooftop spot. The relaxing, colorful space is perfect for sipping botanical-inspired cocktails and watching the sun set over the city. Don't just take our word for it -– Aura boasts a 4.9 rating out of over 12,000 reviews on Google.
(704) 499-6645
124 E Brooklyn Vlg Ave, Charlotte, NC 28202
North Dakota: LÜFT Rooftop Bar in Bismarck
Many rooftop bars in the northern states are only open seasonally, but LÜFT Rooftop Bar is open year-round thanks to its retractable rooftop and heated patio. The vibrant spot offers flavorful fresh cocktails and charming views of the city. It's a favorite of locals, who recommend both starting and ending a night out here.
(701) 751-0308
510 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Ohio: Stories on High in Columbus
For unrivaled views of Columbus, Ohio, you can't beat Stories on High. Not only is it the tallest bar in the city at 28 floors up, but it offers 360-degree views of the city. The sleek spot offers a luxurious interior lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows as well as two chic but cozy terraces. The menu here is specifically curated, offering unique craft cocktails and sophisticated small plates.
(614) 484-5285
404 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Oklahoma: Social Capital in Oklahoma City
Social Capital touts itself as Oklahoma's craft beer headquarters, which is probably fair — it offers over 110 local, all-craft draft beers in a beer hall-like space. However, Social Capital is more than that, with a menu that includes wine, cocktails, and food like tacos and burgers.
(405) 270-7805
517 S Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Oregon: Roof Deck at Revolution Hall in Portland
Revolution Hall is an auditorium venue located in a former high school, and has a few different bars and restaurants, including the Roof Deck on top of the building. The Roof Deck is open April through October for cocktails, wine, and beer, weather permitting, even if there isn't a show in the auditorium.
(503) 776-5500
1300 SE Stark St #110, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Bok Bar in Philadelphia
Bok Bar is one of many interesting and creative businesses inside the Bok Building, but it's the only rooftop bar. Like Revolution Hall in Portland, Bok was once a school but has now been completely repurposed. Bok Bar is open from April through November and constantly makes "best of" lists for its craft cocktails, rotating food vendors, and most of all, its panoramic views of South Philly.
(445) 223-1607
800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Rooftop at the Providence G in Providence
As you might have guessed from the name, Rooftop at the Providence G is a rooftop bar and restaurant atop the Providence G, a historic building that's been remodeled into luxury apartments and businesses. From here, you can take in the scenery of downtown Providence while enjoying seasonal cocktails and live entertainment.
(401) 632-4904
100 Dorrance St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Citrus Club in Charleston
The Dewberry Charleston is a hotel with several award-winning dining options, including the Citrus Club. Located eight floors up on the hotel roof, Citrus Club is the tallest rooftop bar in Charleston. The outdoor terrace here is chic and lush with greenery, but the real draw is the gorgeous city scenery and views of the Cooper River.
(843) 872-9063
334 Meeting St, 8th floor, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Juniper at Vertex Skybar in Rapid City
Located just outside Black Hills National Forest, Juniper at Vertex Skybar on top of Hotel Alex Johnson provides panoramic views of Rapid City and the hills and mountains beyond. The terrace offers space to cozy around the fire and watch the sunset, but indoor seating is available as well for when the weather isn't so nice. The menu at Juniper includes seasonal cocktails, special wine flavors, and local cuisine.
(605) 484-8593
523 6th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: L.A. Jackson in Nashville
Frequently listed as one of the best rooftop bars in the area, L.A. Jackson is an upscale spot on the roof of the Thomson Nashville Hotel. Here, you'll find specialty seasonal cocktails, indoor and outdoor seating, and panoramic views of the Music City skyline from 15 floors up. In addition to being a great place to unwind after a long day, L.A. Jackson also features DJs on Friday and Saturday nights and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
(615) 258-6140
401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Zanzibar in Austin
Zanzibar's goal is to "redefine concrete jungle" and transport customers to another place. In many ways, it's successful, with luxurious decor and verdant greenery. However, the stunning sightline of Austin and the Colorado River make it hard to remove yourself from Texas entirely. That being said, the perspective from seven stories up atop the Austin Marriott Downtown, along with whimsical drinks and Island-inspired food, makes for an experience you'd be hard pressed to find elsewhere in the state.
(737) 787-6969
304 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
Utah: Grid City Beer Works in Salt Lake City
Set against a backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Grid City Beer Works not only has a passion for beer, but strives to create a relaxed environment so customers can share in that passion. The brewery and bar includes a seasonal, pup-friendly rooftop patio with mountain scenery and a variety of locally-brewed beers and hard seltzers.
(385) 548-3020
333 W 2100 S Expy, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Juniper Bar & Restaurant in Burlington
Vermont is generally thought of as having pretty scenery, so you'd think it would make a great spot for rooftop bars. However, if there are any in the state, they're a well-kept secret because we couldn't find a single one. That said, if you're looking for a rooftop-like experience, check out Juniper Bar & Restaurant at the Hotel Vermont. It offers an outdoor bar on an elevated terrace overlooking Lake Champlain, and was listed as one of the best spots in Burlington by our sister site, Tasting Table.
(802) 651-5027
41 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Wilson Hardware in Arlington
Wilson Hardware might sound like a home improvement store, but it's really a multi-level contemporary restaurant not far from Washington, D.C. The restaurant has multiple indoor and outdoor dining spaces, including a chic rooftop bar with a lush garden terrace that lands the restaurant on "best of" list after "best of" list. The rooftop has a retractable roof and is heated during the winter, making it an all-season spot and a great place for people-watching in the city's upscale Clarendon neighborhood.
(703) 527-4200
2915 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Washington: The Nest in Seattle
Just a few blocks away from Seattle's iconic Pike Place is the Thompson Hotel. On top of that, 12 floors up, is The Nest. This stylish rooftop bar is in the perfect spot to offer absolutely breathtaking views of Elliott Bay, including the Seattle Great Wheel, and the Olympic Mountains. When the weather's rainy, there's plenty of space to huddle up inside, but the gorgeous terrace will likely call you when its nice. Even better, the terrace is tented in the colder months, so you get gorgeous vistas all year long.
(206) 623-4600
110 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: LaFontaine's Rooftop Lounge in Huntington
LaFontaine's Tobacco and Wine Shop is a local favorite for a variety of vices, and up above is LaFontaine's Rooftop Lounge. The chic bar features both indoor seating and an outdoor patio with space heaters. On the menu, you'll find a variety of house cocktails, charcuterie, and typical bar appetizers. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, the rooftop lounge is the perfect spot to relax and take in the historic city.
(681) 204-5133
420 10th St, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: The Outsider in Milwaukee
Wisconsin's drinking culture isn't exactly a secret (especially if you grew up next door in Minnesota, like me), but that doesn't mean all bars here are good bars. For a classy experience with great scenery, check out The Outsider, located nine floors up on the roof of the Kimpton Journeyman Hotel in Milwaukee. Overlooking the city's Historic Third Ward, the upscale but relaxed spot offers indoor and outdoor seating, cozy fire pits, and expertly crafted cocktails to elevate your night out.
(414) 291-3980
310 E Chicago St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: The Rooftop at The Cloudveil in Jackson
Surrounded by the Teton and Gros Ventre mountain ranges, just outside of Yellowstone, is Jackson, Wyoming — sometimes referred to as Jackson Hole. The resort town is a popular tourist destination and home to hotels, like The Cloudveil, which includes The Rooftop bar. The cozy spot offers a comfortable atmosphere, with fire pits, lounge seating, and best of all, close-up mountain scenery.
(307) 699-6100
112 Center St, Jackson, WY 83001
