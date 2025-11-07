The Steakhouse Chain That Always Makes Its Bread Fresh In-House Daily
What's the main draw of a steakhouse? The steaks, of course — what a silly question, right? Well, although steaks rightfully get most of the spotlight at various steakhouse restaurants, they're not the only thing on the menu worth going for at certain places. This idea rings especially true in places where you can get freshly-made in-house products –—and the scrumptious fresh bread at Texas Roadhouse is one prime example.
There are a number of chain restaurants that bake their bread in-house, actually, but there's a special place in our heart reserved for those fluffy rolls from Texas Roadhouse. Made fresh every five minutes, you're pretty much guaranteed to get a warm, fresh batch of rolls every time. And that heavenly cinnamon honey butter is the cherry (or butter, technically) on top of the whole thing. So yes, while there are certainly some ordering mistakes you can make at Texas Roadhouse, asking for some dinner rolls is certifiably not one of them.
What makes these rolls so special?
Sure, these Texas Roadhouse items are tasty, but it's not like this chain is the only place that makes its bread fresh in house. After all, you could simply make dinner rolls on your own if you were so inclined, and a cinnamon and honey butter is also fairly easy to whip up in your own kitchen. It turns out, though, that there's a lot more behind these Texas Roadhouse rolls than you might initially realize. As it happens, each basketful of these dinner rolls is a product of grueling experimentation done by the chain's founder.
The reason why Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls are so delicious is because they're the result of the chain's founder, Kent Taylor, heavily emphasizing the importance of freshness in his venture. This philosophy extended to his dinner rolls — he created the recipe with his assistant kitchen manager after what seems like countless experiments and variations. If you've worked that hard on a recipe, you wouldn't just let it fall to the wayside in lieu of some frozen facsimile. It seems, then, that on top of having strict guidelines for how it sources its meat, Texas Roadhouse is also pretty stringent on how it makes its bread.