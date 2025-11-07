The Steakhouse Chain That Always Makes Its Bread Fresh In-House Daily

Sure, these Texas Roadhouse items are tasty, but it's not like this chain is the only place that makes its bread fresh in house. After all, you could simply make dinner rolls on your own if you were so inclined, and a cinnamon and honey butter is also fairly easy to whip up in your own kitchen. It turns out, though, that there's a lot more behind these Texas Roadhouse rolls than you might initially realize. As it happens, each basketful of these dinner rolls is a product of grueling experimentation done by the chain's founder.

The reason why Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls are so delicious is because they're the result of the chain's founder, Kent Taylor, heavily emphasizing the importance of freshness in his venture. This philosophy extended to his dinner rolls — he created the recipe with his assistant kitchen manager after what seems like countless experiments and variations. If you've worked that hard on a recipe, you wouldn't just let it fall to the wayside in lieu of some frozen facsimile. It seems, then, that on top of having strict guidelines for how it sources its meat, Texas Roadhouse is also pretty stringent on how it makes its bread.