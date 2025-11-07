The Grocery Store Potato Habit That Saves Shoppers Serious Money
Anyone who has been in a grocery store lately knows what it is like to be aghast at each and every seemingly more expensive item. Even the regular items in your basket or cart seem to cost more each week (and that's without impulse buys). Why not flip the script to lighten the bottom line by leading with potatoes and buying less meat? This shift in your buying habits will help curb your own growing commentary that may be starting to sound like your grandparents waxing poetic about "what you used to be able to buy with a nickel."
Potatoes are a savvy way to bulk up your vegetable consumption as they are somewhat sheltered from inflation (or foreign tariffs) as the most dominant vegetable grown in the United States. By changing the way you think about shopping and prioritizing vegetables over protein, not only will your wallet thank you, but your health may, too. Experts have long espoused adopting a plant-based diet that packs in the antioxidants and staves off heart disease and diabetes, as opposed to a meat-based diet that is higher in saturated fats. By choosing to feature more frugal ingredients like potatoes, you can easily create a wealth of tasty and delicious meals that still incorporate meat, but in lower quantities, that are nutritious and satisfying.
More vegetables, fewer pricey proteins
There are multiple ways to go about leading with potatoes as the workhorse of a delicious meal. A pro move is to buy a less expensive cut of meat like ground beef (and perhaps combine it with ground lamb) for a comforting shepherd's pie. Or, stretch what has become a pricey cut of beef like short ribs or brisket with cheesy hasselback potatoes as the star. To mix it up, try braising an underrated cut like beef neck or shank for a potato-heavy version of beef stew.
Making potatoes more of an anchor and less of an afterthought requires a little extra attention on the front-end while shopping. Fluffy russet potatoes are often a go-to and do make an excellent vehicle for a "make your own BBQ potato night" dinner complete with a range of ingredients to upgrade baked potatoes, including lesser amount of roasted meat, cheese, coleslaw and barbecue sauce. But, there are a cornucopia of other potato options that may be more suited to different dishes, like new potatoes that hold their shape well for a beef stew without becoming mushy. Perhaps the best way to get your creative potato juices flowing is to start your grocery run in the produce department and let the potatoes on offer dictate your direction rather than building your meal around the idea of meat.