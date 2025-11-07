The Grocery Store Potato Habit That Saves Shoppers Serious Money

Anyone who has been in a grocery store lately knows what it is like to be aghast at each and every seemingly more expensive item. Even the regular items in your basket or cart seem to cost more each week (and that's without impulse buys). Why not flip the script to lighten the bottom line by leading with potatoes and buying less meat? This shift in your buying habits will help curb your own growing commentary that may be starting to sound like your grandparents waxing poetic about "what you used to be able to buy with a nickel."

Potatoes are a savvy way to bulk up your vegetable consumption as they are somewhat sheltered from inflation (or foreign tariffs) as the most dominant vegetable grown in the United States. By changing the way you think about shopping and prioritizing vegetables over protein, not only will your wallet thank you, but your health may, too. Experts have long espoused adopting a plant-based diet that packs in the antioxidants and staves off heart disease and diabetes, as opposed to a meat-based diet that is higher in saturated fats. By choosing to feature more frugal ingredients like potatoes, you can easily create a wealth of tasty and delicious meals that still incorporate meat, but in lower quantities, that are nutritious and satisfying.