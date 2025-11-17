Review: Starbucks' Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate Is Christmas In A Cup
Attention, Target guests! No, there's not a cleanup on aisle seven or a run on the produce section (you can prevent that by picking the best day to grocery shop). It's a new drink exclusive to Target. Starbucks will be slinging a brand-new beverage, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate. It's an entirely new creation in the java chain's canon, and cafes will start peddling it ahead of the holidays on November 19.
While Starbucks has fallen from my coffee-drinking rotation as of late (it's Dunkin's fault), I won't deny the Seattle empire's grip on quality beverages — and my memories. Like many of us, the Peppermint Hot Chocolate was a go-to holiday order for years. I lived off the stuff in my youth, long before caffeine whizzed through my bloodstream. Savoring the creamy cocoa spiked with that cooling mint just ushered in the magic that comes with childhood innocence (though on second thought, that might have been the high of holiday break talking).
Finding out a chilled version was on the roster this season immediately piqued my interest. And just my luck, I got to indulge my inner child by trying the frosty drink in advance of it blowing into stores. Did the festive brew taste like Christmas had come early? Read on to view my thoughts. Because the new drink is not on deck for long, this rundown ought to help you decide whether to brave the retail giant for a sip.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate?
Confusion might set in if you've never had frozen hot chocolate before. And we get it: Isn't it just a glorified chocolate milkshake? Almost. The ultimate recipe crushes milk, ice, and cocoa flavoring (like a powder) to form the slushy mixture. Starbucks' Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate basically does the same thing, albeit with a twist — according to company reps, the beverage will lean on the same base as the Mocha Frappuccino, which blitzes the above ingredients with its signature mocha syrup. True to the season, each beverage touts a peppermint whipped cream dusted with festive holiday sprinkles.
Target is the exclusive destination for the new Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate, so only Starbucks cafes inside stores will make it for you. It's good to know the available drink sizes at Starbucks before you order. Like all Frappuccinos, the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate can be ordered in tall, grande, and venti sizes. For reference, there are 1,700 coffee shops currently housed inside Targets across the country, which covers a majority of the retailer's total footprint. In other words, it'll be difficult for most shoppers not to get their hands on the new drink. You can purchase it on-site or even through curbside if you're more of a to-go person.
Taste test of Starbucks' Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate
It's no mystery that Peppermint Hot Chocolate is a true gem of Starbucks' holiday lineup. How exactly the coffee legend didn't churn it into a slushy sooner is beyond me. I thought it was delicious. How charming and enticing it looked — a drinkable gift. I tasted the whipped cream first (since you couldn't avoid it) and detected fluffy excellence from the start. The peppermint was tastefully strong, and the peaks practically glimmered with the sprinkles — red and green nonpareils that provided little bursts of crunch as I slurped through the straw. There was a hearty dollop of it too, which I appreciated.
The frosty hot chocolate was a pure delight for the senses. Despite the mocha base, I didn't observe much java. It mostly leaned on the cocoa, which was milky and nicely balanced. And the texture was velvety and smooth — it was typical of a Frappuccino. No ice chunks or weird grittiness, just a thick, frosty slurry that could travel through the straw easily. It indicates the barista behind the counter knew how to make it properly, elevating the experience even further. I don't know if it beats the hot version I clamor for, but it was certainly giving it a run for its money.
Final thoughts on Starbucks' Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate
If there ever was such a thing as "Christmas in a cup," this was it. In general, Starbucks presented a seasonal pick-me-up that was classic, but not tired. It was frosty, smooth, and robustly chocolaty without being too cloying or milkshake-like. The ratio of whipped cream to cocoa was also a strong point, with the sprinkles embodying the cherry-topping finale. Buying it on my own, I probably would stick to the tall size. This is a rich cocoa, and any cup larger than that would be insanely filling. There are sugar cookies to eat, after all.
Overall, Starbucks' winter menu is better off with this brain-freezing addition. I suppose the only bones I have to pick with it is the limited rollout. But going to Target's no issue — if anything, it's a great incentive to finishing your errands there amid the holiday's hustle-bustle. When I run out of dish detergent or want to save bucks on the just-as-good generic label, you can bet I'll be treating myself to this drink post checkout.