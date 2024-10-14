Is There A Difference Between Frozen Hot Chocolate And A Chocolate Milkshake?
Frozen hot chocolate, while delicious, may strike some sippers as, well, a bit oxymoronic. After all, how can a hot chocolate be frozen? Simple: It's an icy version of the chocolatey wintertime classic. Other enjoyers of the chilly treat might conflate it with a chocolate milkshake. However, the two drinks are actually quite different in terms of taste, texture, and even their basic ingredients.
For starters, a chocolate milkshake has a base of ice cream that gives it a rich, creamy texture. Frozen hot chocolate, on the other hand, usually gets its texture by blending ice with milk and chocolate. This gives it a lighter, slushy texture that tends to be more chocolate-forward. On the other hand, chocolate milkshakes are thick and creamy (except New England milkshakes). Though some milkshake recipes incorporate ice, this often accompanies the thick ice cream base. Frozen hot chocolate tends to be more chocolate-forward than a chocolate milkshake. Some recipes call for using melted semisweet chocolate and cocoa powder as a part of the hot chocolate. On the other hand, milkshakes tend to use chocolate ice cream or chocolate syrup to infuse the drink with its flavor, making it more sweet than chocolatey.
No matter which you prefer, both make for a delicious treat. And, regardless of its seemingly nonsensical name, or perhaps because of it, the frozen hot chocolate has become an icon of whimsical desserts.
Origins of the frohocho (fozen hot chocolate)
Like many iconic foods, the origins of frozen hot chocolate are a bit fuzzy. This drink's invention or origin story hasn't been attributed with 100% certainty to anyone or place. However, one claimant to frohocho (frozen hot chocolate) legacy has become inextricably linked to the drink. Serendipity 3, a staple of New York City dining, claims to be the drink's place of origin. According to the restaurant, frozen hot chocolate (listed as Frrrozen Hot Chocolate on its menu) was developed at the sweet spot in 1954.
Whether Serendipity 3 invented the drink or not, it certainly helped popularize the frozen treat. Many iconic celebrities, from Andy Warhol to Marilyn Monroe, adored Serendipity's Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. While the restaurant's recipe is kept under lock and key (even first lady Jackie Kennedy couldn't get her hands on it), there are some copycat recipes that can help you make the slushy treat at home.
A basic recipe for the drink is as follows: combine one or 2 cups of milk with several packs of hot chocolate mix (2 to 4, depending on your preference and batch size), and several cups of ice and blend until it has reached a slushy consistency. Then, pour your drink into a large glass or bowl, and top with a foolproof whipped cream recipe. You can also add chocolate shavings for a true Serendipitous twist.