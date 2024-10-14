Is There A Difference Between Frozen Hot Chocolate And A Chocolate Milkshake?

Frozen hot chocolate, while delicious, may strike some sippers as, well, a bit oxymoronic. After all, how can a hot chocolate be frozen? Simple: It's an icy version of the chocolatey wintertime classic. Other enjoyers of the chilly treat might conflate it with a chocolate milkshake. However, the two drinks are actually quite different in terms of taste, texture, and even their basic ingredients.

For starters, a chocolate milkshake has a base of ice cream that gives it a rich, creamy texture. Frozen hot chocolate, on the other hand, usually gets its texture by blending ice with milk and chocolate. This gives it a lighter, slushy texture that tends to be more chocolate-forward. On the other hand, chocolate milkshakes are thick and creamy (except New England milkshakes). Though some milkshake recipes incorporate ice, this often accompanies the thick ice cream base. Frozen hot chocolate tends to be more chocolate-forward than a chocolate milkshake. Some recipes call for using melted semisweet chocolate and cocoa powder as a part of the hot chocolate. On the other hand, milkshakes tend to use chocolate ice cream or chocolate syrup to infuse the drink with its flavor, making it more sweet than chocolatey.

No matter which you prefer, both make for a delicious treat. And, regardless of its seemingly nonsensical name, or perhaps because of it, the frozen hot chocolate has become an icon of whimsical desserts.