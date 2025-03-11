What To Know About Starbucks Drink Sizes Before You Order

Espresso drinks make things even more complicated. Espressos and macchiatos also come in four smaller sizes –- solo, doppio, triple, and quad –- but these are more aligned with the number of coffee shots rather than the volume. If you order espresso-based hot drinks or a caramel macchiato, you're back to ordering regular coffee cup sizes. If you order Starbucks' new drink, the cortado – an espresso drink with equal parts steamed milk — it's a whole new ball game, since you need to decide between a ristretto and a long shot and select the number of shots you want.

Once you start adding milk and other ingredients into your iced beverages –- like with iced espresso drinks, iced tea lattes, and frappuccinos –- you are again limited to three sizes, since those drinks, according to Starbucks' website, do not come in trenta. Finally, there are also kids sizes for some beverages like hot chocolate and lemonade, but the kids' size is equivalent to a short or tall, depending on whether it's a hot or a cold drink.

Don't worry about memorizing all that. The available cup sizes can easily be found on the Starbucks app, the website, and on the menu board. But, before you order that venti, keep in mind you can get free refills if you're dining in. Why order a venti when you can get two grandes?