What's The Best Day Of The Week To Grocery Shop At Target?

With a large selection, trendy house brands, and multiple ways to get loyalty discounts, Target is a popular place to go for good deals on groceries. It's also known for its weekly sales and for being the grocery store equivalent of a ghost town at certain times of day. With all this knowledge competing for dominance in your brain, it may be difficult to nail down the best day for grocery shopping at Target. The good news is, you can take advantage of all these positives just by showing up at the store on a Tuesday morning.

That's the day for Target's red tag specials, the store's clearance deals on groceries and more. Target announces many of the deals in the weekly ad, which is published on Sunday and valid throughout the week. Any number of deals abound, including popular 50% discounts and buy-one-get-one-free deals. Tap into the store's app offerings and in-store coupons for even more grocery savings at Target. Target does allow shoppers to stack savings, but there are some restrictions, so always check before you shop.