Hide Your Kitchen Trash With A Sleek And Discreet Target Storage Solution (Fit For Small Spaces)

Depending on how your kitchen is set up, you might be stuck with no choice but to have an unsightly trash can visible at all times. Yes, there are some trendy trash cans worth showing off, but at the end of the day, it's still a place to dump waste — or is it? There's an easy and affordable solution for hiding kitchen trash, and it's investing in a freestanding, tilt-out trash cabinet.

The Sandinrayli 10-gallon trash cabinet costs under $100 online at Target, and the cabinet's door tilts out, exposing the garbage can and allowing for effortless trash disposal. The white cabinets either match or complement most kitchen cabinet colors, meaning they work in just about every kitchen. If the handle doesn't match your cabinetry handle color, it should be pretty easy to replace. While it's a somewhat costly investment, it's not much more expensive than if you purchase a sleek, stainless steel trash can that remains visible in your kitchen. Not only is it a cabinet for concealing trash — it's also a decorative piece of furniture.