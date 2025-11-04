Hide Your Kitchen Trash With A Sleek And Discreet Target Storage Solution (Fit For Small Spaces)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Depending on how your kitchen is set up, you might be stuck with no choice but to have an unsightly trash can visible at all times. Yes, there are some trendy trash cans worth showing off, but at the end of the day, it's still a place to dump waste — or is it? There's an easy and affordable solution for hiding kitchen trash, and it's investing in a freestanding, tilt-out trash cabinet.
The Sandinrayli 10-gallon trash cabinet costs under $100 online at Target, and the cabinet's door tilts out, exposing the garbage can and allowing for effortless trash disposal. The white cabinets either match or complement most kitchen cabinet colors, meaning they work in just about every kitchen. If the handle doesn't match your cabinetry handle color, it should be pretty easy to replace. While it's a somewhat costly investment, it's not much more expensive than if you purchase a sleek, stainless steel trash can that remains visible in your kitchen. Not only is it a cabinet for concealing trash — it's also a decorative piece of furniture.
A garbage can cabinet is a stylish hiding place
These days, kitchen remodels are no small cost. Specifically, cabinets are the most expensive kitchen renovation, so if you want to incorporate a roll-out trash option into your cabinetry, you can expect to pay for the additional time and effort. With a freestanding cabinet, you have a hassle-free (and renter-friendly) hiding place for your trash can. Aside from hiding unsightly garbage cans, the benefits of having a tilt-out trash cabinet include containing smells. The flat surface on top of the trash cabinet can store stylish lemon-scented products to eliminate kitchen odors, such as candles and reed diffusers.
If the white Target option doesn't suit your style, you can paint it a different color with cabinet paint. Alternatively, the LOUVIXA Tilt-Out Trash Cabinet on Amazon is a similar model that comes in teal, gray, and black. Other tilt-out trash can models can be found in double-cabinet builds or feature additional drawers and shelves (although they'll likely come at a higher price). You can also find a range of designs, from minimalist to rustic, as well as cabinets that have bold colors and metallic accents. Tilt-out trash cans may be on the smaller side, but they're ideal for apartment-sized kitchens.