This Creamy 4-Ingredient Smoothie Tastes Just Like A Classic Old School Treat
Smoothies are an excellent way to get a hearty dose of nutrients from a variety of fruits and veggies, and have become a staple breakfast and snack in many households. But just because a smoothie is healthy, doesn't mean you can't take a blast to the past and recreate childhood favorite treats that may not be considered so. Here, we bring you a delightful, four-ingredient smoothie that will take you back to your childhood summers and evoke the memories of having a blast by the poolside, surrounded by your squad and fueling up with an assortment of cooling refreshments. The nostalgic flavors of an orange creamsicle can not only be recreated in a simple, no-bake, three-ingredient pie, but also in a flavorsome smoothie that requires no more than just a handful of ingredients.
Peeled oranges, vanilla extract, your choice of milk and sweetener, and ice are all you need to transform a frozen classic into a slurpable smoothie all year long. A trick for more flavorful smoothies entails using frozen produce, so if you freeze the peeled oranges beforehand, the ice is optional to get that thick, smoothie-like texture. Fancy a protein boost without needing to rely on gritty protein powders? Consider swapping out the milk with silken tofu for a protein-packed smoothie without any lingering aftertaste, and give your creamsicle smoothie a plant-powered upgrade. Chances are that your palate has evolved since your poolside creamsicle days, and if that's the case, consider incorporating other flavors to complement the classic orange and vanilla duo for a variety of equally enjoyable creations.
The story of the creamsicle
From infusing its flavors into a cream soda float to serving as the foundation for a tasty, homemade take on an Orange Julius, the orange-and-creamy-vanilla combination of a creamsicle holds a prized place in the culinary space. You can find them as a seasonal special, featured in the likes of sodas, coffee creamers, and more. Plus, did you know that creamsicles also enjoy a dedicated day in their name, deemed National Creamsicle Day, which is recognized on August 14 every year? That said, how did this treat come to be in the first place? Brought to the masses by the team at Popsicle, the late 1930s welcomed a new frozen treat called "Creamsicle" to the market.
The company was founded following a fortuitous error by 11-year-old Frank Epperson, who left a cup of powdered soda and water out on a chilly night overnight with a stirring stick in it. The next morning, he was greeted with a frozen mass on the stick, which he seemingly felt tasted good enough to name it the "Epsicle." This was the inception of the iconic brand that was renamed as "Popsicle." The rights to the frozen pop brand were sold to Joe Lowe Co., which launched the popsicles we know and love to a nationwide customer base, and the Creamsicle pop emerged as an immediate hit that was beloved by customers. At the time, the creamsicle was solely orange-flavored, but eventually, additional flavors like blueberry and raspberry were introduced. Now, the classic creamsicle flavors remains embedded as a sweet and refreshing treat that is savored across generations in a multitude of ways.