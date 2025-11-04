This Creamy 4-Ingredient Smoothie Tastes Just Like A Classic Old School Treat

Smoothies are an excellent way to get a hearty dose of nutrients from a variety of fruits and veggies, and have become a staple breakfast and snack in many households. But just because a smoothie is healthy, doesn't mean you can't take a blast to the past and recreate childhood favorite treats that may not be considered so. Here, we bring you a delightful, four-ingredient smoothie that will take you back to your childhood summers and evoke the memories of having a blast by the poolside, surrounded by your squad and fueling up with an assortment of cooling refreshments. The nostalgic flavors of an orange creamsicle can not only be recreated in a simple, no-bake, three-ingredient pie, but also in a flavorsome smoothie that requires no more than just a handful of ingredients.

Peeled oranges, vanilla extract, your choice of milk and sweetener, and ice are all you need to transform a frozen classic into a slurpable smoothie all year long. A trick for more flavorful smoothies entails using frozen produce, so if you freeze the peeled oranges beforehand, the ice is optional to get that thick, smoothie-like texture. Fancy a protein boost without needing to rely on gritty protein powders? Consider swapping out the milk with silken tofu for a protein-packed smoothie without any lingering aftertaste, and give your creamsicle smoothie a plant-powered upgrade. Chances are that your palate has evolved since your poolside creamsicle days, and if that's the case, consider incorporating other flavors to complement the classic orange and vanilla duo for a variety of equally enjoyable creations.