Why Doesn't Aldi Have A Deli Counter?
If you're an Aldi shopper, you already know that the chain does things little differently than other grocery stores. Most people notice right away that you have to bring a quarter in order to use a grocery cart, you have to pay for shopping bags (to encourage people to bring their own reusable bags), and then there's that weird "aisle of shame." But there are plenty of other noticeable no frills omissions. For example, most major grocery stores have bustling deli counters churning out sliced cold cuts and hot meals, but not at Aldi. Despite winning over the hearts and minds of so many shoppers in the United States (and around the world), the discount grocer must have run the numbers on maintaining a deli counter and decided that, even though they're a popular section at lots of other stores, it just isn't worth the cost.
Perhaps the most expensive aspect of running a deli counter is staffing, and if you've been in an Aldi you know that its stores run with a lean team. While the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is only $7.25, many states have passed laws making that rate significantly higher. Add to that the cost of owning and maintaining special refrigerators, freezers, and other equipment, and the price of a deli counter starts to really add up. Rather than absorb all these costs, which would surely increase food prices, Aldi stocks pre-sliced, packaged deli items instead.
Deli meat lovers might want to shop elsewhere
Obviously the lack of a deli counter at Aldi hasn't been a dealbreaker for shoppers. It's currently one of the fastest growing grocery chains in the country, and there are plans to open 225 new stores in 2025. If you're a person who lives on bologna sandwiches or goes for the occasional turkey club, however, there are some downsides.
The best part about a grocery store deli counter is that you get to choose how you like your cold cuts sliced. At Aldi, you're at the whim of the manufacturer since everything is processed elsewhere, and pre-packaged deli meats and cheeses are often cut more on the thick side.
There is also the matter of quality. Just like Aldi's chicken offerings, depending on which product you buy, Aldi's deli selection can be a little hit or miss, and since you don't have the option to taste a slice before you buy (which is common at stores with counters and staff), you'll only know if something's worth buying after you've already paid for it. If you're heading to Aldi with deli meat on your shopping list, try to check out online product reviews of the offerings before you shop. Otherwise, if you're particular about how thin you like your deli ham, it might be better to stop at another grocery store for cold cuts on the way home.