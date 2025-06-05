Why Doesn't Aldi Have A Deli Counter?

If you're an Aldi shopper, you already know that the chain does things little differently than other grocery stores. Most people notice right away that you have to bring a quarter in order to use a grocery cart, you have to pay for shopping bags (to encourage people to bring their own reusable bags), and then there's that weird "aisle of shame." But there are plenty of other noticeable no frills omissions. For example, most major grocery stores have bustling deli counters churning out sliced cold cuts and hot meals, but not at Aldi. Despite winning over the hearts and minds of so many shoppers in the United States (and around the world), the discount grocer must have run the numbers on maintaining a deli counter and decided that, even though they're a popular section at lots of other stores, it just isn't worth the cost.

Perhaps the most expensive aspect of running a deli counter is staffing, and if you've been in an Aldi you know that its stores run with a lean team. While the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is only $7.25, many states have passed laws making that rate significantly higher. Add to that the cost of owning and maintaining special refrigerators, freezers, and other equipment, and the price of a deli counter starts to really add up. Rather than absorb all these costs, which would surely increase food prices, Aldi stocks pre-sliced, packaged deli items instead.