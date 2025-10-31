Your Guide To Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Texas

The Lone Star State is officially twinkling a little brighter, and not just because of that big Texas sky. The 2025 Texas Michelin Guide results are in, and the culinary landscape just got a major glow-up. Announced on October 28 at Houston's Wortham Theater Center, this year's stars celebrate the chefs and kitchens redefining what dining out in Texas tastes like, from live-fire artistry in San Antonio to sophisticated French flair in Dallas.

Three new spots claimed their first coveted star, signaling a banner year for the state's food scene. With 18 Michelin-starred restaurants now shining across Texas — plus a fresh crop of Bib Gourmand and Recommended spots bringing the total number of represented cuisines to 33 — it's clear that Texas isn't just keeping up, it might be leading the way. Grab your fork (and your stretchy pants) and prepare to hit the highway with this roadmap to every Michelin-starred restaurant in Texas.