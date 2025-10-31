Your Guide To Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Texas
The Lone Star State is officially twinkling a little brighter, and not just because of that big Texas sky. The 2025 Texas Michelin Guide results are in, and the culinary landscape just got a major glow-up. Announced on October 28 at Houston's Wortham Theater Center, this year's stars celebrate the chefs and kitchens redefining what dining out in Texas tastes like, from live-fire artistry in San Antonio to sophisticated French flair in Dallas.
Three new spots claimed their first coveted star, signaling a banner year for the state's food scene. With 18 Michelin-starred restaurants now shining across Texas — plus a fresh crop of Bib Gourmand and Recommended spots bringing the total number of represented cuisines to 33 — it's clear that Texas isn't just keeping up, it might be leading the way. Grab your fork (and your stretchy pants) and prepare to hit the highway with this roadmap to every Michelin-starred restaurant in Texas.
New: Mamani in Dallas
French precision meets the heart of Texas at Mamani, the elegant Uptown Dallas debut from chef Christophe De Lellis. A veteran of Joël Robuchon's Las Vegas kitchen, De Lellis brings a soulful yet regimented approach to the often sterile world of fine dining. The result is a menu that walks the tightrope between luxe and approachable, from pillow-soft agnolotti dressed in sage-infused brown butter to a decadent play on cordon bleu layered with tender veal and impossibly creamy bechamel. Even the desserts (like the simple but perfectly executed chocolate mousse) speak to a chef obsessed with craft.
The dining room mirrors the menu's quiet confidence: minimalist and softly lit, polished yet personal. It's French cooking stripped of its fuss — elegant, yes, but grounded in generosity and flavor. Everything is over the top, but done with award-worthy intentionality.
https://www.mamanirestaurant.com/
2681 Howell Street #BU4, Dallas, Texas, 75204
(469) 455-1435
New: Isidore in San Antonio
It's not surprising that a restaurant named for the patron saint of farmers and laborers takes its sourcing seriously. Nestled in the Pearl (San Antonio's buzzing culinary epicenter), Isidore's chefs Danny Parada, Jorge Hernandez, and Ian Lanphear treat heirloom grains and local farm stock like co-conspirators rather than ingredients. The result is a mouthwatering menu that reads like an epic poem to its Texas roots, the sturdy foundation on which the experience draws its strength.
You can't go wrong with anything on the seasonally changing menu, but standouts include a visually striking twist on buttermilk pie crowned with an array of edible greenery, popcorn chicken with a literal popcorn-based velouté sauce, and a Cherokee tomato salad dressed in a tangy house-made kombucha that lets the Texas terroir sing. A Texas-focused wine list showcases homegrown vintners with the same reverence given to the food, offering a refined yet personalized Lone Star experience.
221 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215
(210) 756-7359
New: Nicosi in San Antonio
A multicourse menu of nothing but desserts? Say less. Except you won't find saccharine sweets here. At Nicosi, dessert is serious business in the most delicious way possible.
Step backstage behind thick velvet curtains, take your seat at the dramatic L-shaped table, and wait for the show to begin. A strict no phones policy ensures you can stay in the moment and that the magic won't be ruined for you ahead of time. Throughout the performance, chefs double as storytellers, guiding you through eight courses and four acts of flavor: acid, umami, bitter, and sweet.
While the menu changes seasonally, you can expect creations that challenge every dessert preconception. Picture a mille-feuille stacked with crisp cheese crackers and spring onion mousse, or a "dessert ceviche" built from pickled and freeze-dried fruits. Each genre-bending course dares you to reimagine what "sweet" really means.
221 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215
(210) 759-0088
Barley Swine in Austin
Fine dining gets an Austin twist at Barley Swine, where chef Bryce Gilmore serves up a menu that's equal parts creative and just a little bit rebellious. The offerings change constantly, grounded in what's fresh from local farms or sprouting in the restaurant's own garden. One night you might taste Gulf shrimp and grits with tangy okra kimchi; the next, a tender tamale packed with blistered shishito peppers and Iberico coppa raised in the Lone Star State.
Gilmore's focus on sustainability and nose-to-tail cooking is personal, never performative. Every plate celebrates Texas terroir without taking itself too seriously, and the personable service matches that energy. Barley Swine's Michelin star makes sense: it's where chef Bryce Gilmore's technical chops meet home-cooking heart. The entire experience is thoughtful, inventive, and utterly of-the-moment, proving that high-end dining doesn't have to come with a starched collar.
6555 Burnet Road, Suite 400, Austin, Texas 78757
(512) 394-8150
Craft Omakase in Austin
Great sushi shouldn't take itself too seriously, and that's exactly the ethos that puts Craft Omakase ahead of the curve. Chefs Charlie Wang and Nguyen Nguyen turn their 22-course omakase experience into a masterclass in balance: creative but never overworked, luxurious yet deeply respectful of the fish. Many ingredients arrive straight from Japan, but the chefs add just enough Austin flair to make each bite feel personal — think yuzu-honey hamachi crudo or ponzu-and-lemon-brightened scallops.
Not to mention, the plates are as pretty as they are playful. Between sushi courses, small plates offer clever palate resets and a touch of international flair. Tucked into Austin's quiet Rosedale neighborhood, the minimalist dining room keeps the focus where it belongs — on the artistry, the conversation, and the joy of sharing sushi that feels both reverent and refreshingly fun.
4400 N Lamar Blvd #102, Austin, Texas 78756
(512) 887-8889
Hestia in Austin
If Texas cuisine is the soul of Hestia, then fire is the heart. Flame is the key ingredient in everything here, as evidenced by the custom-built 20-foot hearth anchoring the space. Drama plays a supporting role, with high-end presentations designed to wow without distracting from just how tasty each dish is.
Chefs are basically running a live-fire cooking show, turning Texas-grown bounty into modern works of art, each kissed by flame or touched by smoke. The menu (available à la carte or as a tasting) balances boldness with finesse, from classic Lone Star steaks to vegetables like hearth-dried beets or charred corn and even a blue oyster mushroom as meaty as any prime cut. With its rustic heart, city polish, and all the drama you didn't know you wanted in a dinner, Hestia feels like Austin's love letter to live-fire cooking.
607 West 3rd Street, Austin, Texas 78701
(512) 333-0737
InterStellar BBQ in Austin
At InterStellar BBQ, the line starts forming long before the doors open, but that's just how it goes when pitmaster John Bates is working his slow-smoked magic over post oak. A study in patience and craft, the brisket, rubbed simply with salt, pepper, and garlic, practically dissolves on contact, smoky and rich enough to make you pause mid-bite just to savor the flavor. The peach tea–glazed pork belly is sticky-sweet perfection, the prime beef short-rib with chimichurri is both juicy and deeply smoky, and the trio of housemade sausages rounds out the meaty lineup.
The sides deserve their own standing ovation — think spicy-sweet jalapeno slaw, creamed pablano corn, or smoked scalloped potatoes crowned with a cheesy golden crust. Still questioning if a barbecue joint deserves a Michelin star? Go back for another bite. For science.
https://www.theinterstellarbbq.com/
12233 RR 620, Suite #105, Austin, Texas 78750
(512) 382-6248
la Barbecue in Austin
At la Barbecue, the smoke tells you you've arrived long before the sign does. This Texas brisket joint is a labor of love from pitmaster Ali Clem and her late wife, LeAnn Meuller, who transformed a simple food trailer into an East Austin legend, turning backyard barbecue into high art. Out back, a massive custom pit works its slow, smoky magic; inside, it's all bright colors, Dolly Parton on the speakers, and good vibes.
When you finally reach the counter, you're rewarded with a sample of brisket so tender it practically melts. But don't stop there; the juicy ribs, snappy house-made sausages, and peppery pulled pork all hold their own. Sides bring the heat and the charm, from chipotle coleslaw to an ultra-creamy mac and cheese that's pure comfort. La Barbecue is a Texas barbecue love story, offering equal parts smoke, soul, and sass.
2401 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas 78702
(512) 605-9696
Leroy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin
Leroy and Lewis Barbecue isn't your granddad's smokehouse, and that's exactly the point. What began as a food truck in 2017 has grown into a full-on barbecue playground in Garrison Park.
The pit crew — two married couples who run the joint — has built a menu that pushes past brisket (though you can still score it if you arrive before they sell out). Instead, expect a rotating lineup of creative cuts: fork-tender beef cheeks and housemade sausages that change daily, often featuring creative fillings like mild Hatch green chiles or melty mozzarella. The creativity extends to dessert, with a banana pudding tiramisu that's pure joy.
While purists might protest, they'll find little reason to argue once they get a taste of Leroy and Lewis. This is barbecue for the curious, offering proof that Austin's smoke scene is still evolving.
5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, Texas 78745
(512) 945-9882
Olamaie in Austin
With its white clapboard walls and huge front porch, Olamaie looks like a Southern grandma's house that got a designer makeover — and in a way, it is. With a name born of a fusion between his grandmother, mother, and daughter's names, chef Michael Fojtasek turns old-school Southern comfort into something refined without sacrificing its soul.
You'll want to start with a cocktail, because the bar menu has as much personality as the dining room. The Spaghetti Western martini (a playful mix of Texas olive-oil–washed gin, cherry tomato–infused vermouth, and basil) sets the tone: creative but grounded. The menu reflects Texas seasonality, focusing on locally sourced produce and Gulf seafood presented with Southern flair. Expect refreshingly simple yet layered dishes, like green tomato soup with chunks of blue crab, and don't forget about the buttermilk biscuits, served warm with honey butter.
https://www.olamaieaustin.com/
1610 San Antonio Street, Austin, Texas 78701
(512) 474-2796
Tatsu Dallas
Landing a seat at Tatsu Dallas is no small feat (there are only 10 spots, after all), but the reward is a front-row ticket to one of Texas's most authentic Edomae-style omakase experiences. Hidden inside the restored Continental Gin Building, the minimalist space hums with quiet anticipation as chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi works with surgical precision.
Like a composer, Sekiguchi leads you through a progression of around 14 melodic courses, each one clean, delicate, and full of grace. While the selections vary from night to night, you might savor impossibly tender Hokkaido scallops, meaty Spanish bluefin tuna, or sweet and tender unagi. No matter what chef Sekiguchi prepares, you can bet that the rice is warm, the fish impossibly fresh, and every bite hits that sweet spot between simplicity and transcendence. It's the kind of meal that makes you whisper afterward, because anything louder might break the spell.
3309 Elm Street, Suite 120, Dallas, Texas 75226
(469) 271-7710
BCN Taste & Tradition in Houston
You'd never expect that a 100-year-old bungalow on a quiet residential stretch of Richmond Avenue would transport you to another world entirely. Step inside BCN Taste & Tradition and you're instantly swept into chef Luis Roger's native Catalonia, where Spanish heart meets a touch of Southern warmth.
While the menu is undeniably upscale, the ingredients are comfortingly familiar, especially if you have a soft spot for Spanish cuisine. Imagine bacalao (salt cod) on a pillow of silky smooth saffron mousseline, classic Iberian suckling pig, and patatas bravas with spicy sauce elevated to fine dining perfection.
Thoughtful pairings come from an all-Spanish wine list and a clever menu of gin-and-tonic offerings. As you dine, keep an eye on the walls: owner Ignacio Torras's art collection, complete with pottery by Pablo Picasso, makes the space feel more like a gallery than a restaurant, and every bit as captivating.
4210 Roseland St, Houston, Texas 77006
(832) 834-3411
CorkScrew BBQ in Houston
Brisket is king in the world of Texas barbecue, and few do it better than CorkScrew BBQ in Spring, just north of Houston. Even before being awarded a Michelin Star in 2024, Will and Nichole Buckman's haven of smoky goodness was drawing crowds determined to snap up a serving or two of the legendary red oak-smoked meats before they sold out for the day. The rule of thumb around here? Arrive early and hungry.
While the brisket is undoubtedly the star, you really can't go wrong with any of the husband-and-wife team's expertly smoked meats. The beef ribs look like something a caveman would dream about, and the garlicky sausage links (a mouthwatering blend of Akaushi beef and pork) provide the perfect snap. The sides keep pace — pit-smoked beans, tangy slaw, and cobbler that should come with a warning label.
https://www.corkscreworders.com/
26608 Keith St, Spring, Texas 77373
(281) 330-2178
Le Jardinier Houston
In the heart of Houston's Museum of Fine Arts, Le Jardinier feels perfectly at home as an edible gallery where every plate could hang on the wall. Chef Alain Verzeroli, who also helms the Michelin-starred New York and Miami locations, brings his signature modern French cooking to Texas with a light touch and painterly eye.
Here, produce takes the spotlight, supported by elegant sauces and the kind of precision usually reserved for couture. The menu changes with the seasons, but you might start with a foie gras parfait layered with gooseberries and crispy hazelnuts before moving on to mains like steelhead trout drizzled in tangy ponzu butter sauce. Dessert — perhaps a lemon cream, joconde biscuit crumble, and hibiscus gelée painted to resemble a Post-Impressionist ink print — lands as gracefully as the final brushstroke on a masterpiece. Polished yet unpretentious service keeps the whole experience afloat.
https://www.lejardinier-houston.com/
5500 Main Street, Suite 122, Houston, Texas 77004
(713) 714-3015
March in Houston
March is your passport to the Mediterranean, stamped by several mouthwatering courses. Chef Felipe Riccio and his team treat fine dining like a storybook, each season diving into a new region. On your first visit, you might head for the spice-laced markets of the Maghreb, while the next will take you on a voyage to the citrus groves of Andalusia.
You start upstairs in the elegant lounge, cocktail in hand, snacking on tiny, wildly creative bites that tease what's to come. Then it's downstairs to the sleek dining room, where every dish lands with purpose and poetry — imagine vivid colors, soulful flavors, and just enough edge to keep you guessing. Nothing here feels stuffy; it's fine dining with a heartbeat. March is the rare restaurant that pulls off both precision and passion, turning Houston into the most delicious stop on your imaginary Mediterranean cruise.
https://www.marchrestaurant.com/
1624 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 380-2481
Musaafer in Houston
Step inside Musaafer and forget that you're in a shopping mall. In fact, this dining experience feels more like wandering into a palatial feast hall. Towering windows, grand arches, and intricate patterns give the space a theatrical scale, setting the stage for a menu that's just as ambitious.
The chefs pull inspiration from across India's 29 states, turning centuries of culinary tradition into something stunningly modern. Plates range from a vegan twist on ceviche made with lychee to meaty Chilean sea bass bathed in a fragrant Malwani curry. You can't leave without tasting the 72-hour dal, a stew of black lentils, tomatoes, and smoked chili that reveals a depth of flavor rarely achieved outside a home kitchen.
Every dish balances elegance and substance, and the care in the spicing is unmistakable. The setting dazzles, the flavors linger, and even the most skeptical mall-goer leaves convinced that this is seriously spectacular dining.
https://www.musaaferhouston.com/
The Galleria, Suite 3500, 5115 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas 77056
(713) 242-8087
Tatemó in Houston
Don't let the unassuming strip mall location fool you — Tatemó is where heirloom Mexican corn gets the star treatment. In fact, it's the simplicity of the space that allows chef Emmanuel Chavez to focus solely on his passion: turning humble ingredients into multi-course menus that feel both refined and soulful.
Every dish here revolves around corn, whether roasted, ground, nixtamalized, or reimagined in new ways. Tortillas are treated like treasure; moles hum with balance and depth. You'll leave with a whole new respect for the humble kernel and for the chefs who coax flavor from simplicity. What makes the experience truly memorable is the balance of elegance and approachability. Every bite is carefully composed, yet the warmth of the kitchen and the clarity of the flavors make it feel like a personal invitation to explore Mexico's culinary heritage, one exquisite dish at a time.
4740 Dacoma St Ste F, Houston, Texas 77092
Mixtli in San Antonio
In San Antonio, Mixtli is where Mexican cuisine gets a bold, contemporary voice. Chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres bring fine-dining expertise, but it's their shared reverence for Mexico's culinary heritage that drives every menu. Each tasting journey is different, spotlighting a unique region — one night Oaxacan classics reimagined with precision, the next exploring the flavors of the Baja Peninsula — with playful nods to traditional techniques and historical ingredients.
From smoky moles to unexpected reinterpretations of familiar staples, the kitchen educates and surprises. At Mixtli, dining is immersive and endlessly satisfying, proving that Mexican cuisine, in the hands of passionate chefs, can be both deeply rooted and daringly inventive.
812 S Alamo St STE 103, San Antonio, Texas 78210
(210) 338-0746