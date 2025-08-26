The Little Tricks That Prevent Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes From Turning Into A Greasy Mess

Potatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients because, while they certainly do vary in taste, they can pretty much take on the flavor of whatever you decide to add to them. But, even in the most simple potato dishes, you'll need the right technique. There are some tips you need when cooking mashed potatoes, and you may even need some advice on how to make a baked potato. Other dishes, like scalloped potatoes, can get even trickier. There are some canned ingredients that will seriously upgrade scalloped potatoes, but when made improperly, cheesy scalloped potatoes can just turn into a mess.

For a little help on the subject, we reached out for an exclusive chat with Michelle Doll Olson, senior culinary manager at HelloFresh, which recently released its 2025-2026 State of Home Cooking Report. Doll Olson told Chowhound it's all about the sauce. "Using a béchamel rather than just pouring in heavy cream will help the dish not to separate into a greasy mess and will help to more evenly distribute the cheese," she says. It will ensure that your ingredients blend uniformly into a cohesive dish, rather than stacked potatoes in a pool of hot cream.

Beyond the sauce, choosing the main ingredient can have a big influence on your scalloped potatoes. "A starchy potato is the way to go," Doll Olson says. "It will help to thicken up everything. My favorite is a Yukon Gold, but russets work great too." Starchier potatoes have less moisture, so they pick up flavor more easily and release starch as they cook, helping to create a thicker sauce.