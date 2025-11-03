Fast food signature sauces aren't always something we think too much about. More often than not, they're mere additions to our favorite French fries or a little something extra to spice up an order of crispy chicken nuggets. From time to time, these sauces — like some menu items — disappear entirely with little fanfare or recognition. But there are some that are, in fact, remembered. Some of these sauce disappearances caused such uproar that copycat recipes are still made and unopened packages are sold to the highest bidder.

While not every sauce demands this kind of loyalty, the ones that do make a mark on our memory, even years after they've been discontinued. Want to know more about some of the fast food sauces that still take up space in our brains even though they're not served anymore? Join us in exploring 16 limited-time fast food sauces we still dream about (and hope to get brought back just one more time).