What's Really In McDonald's Szechuan Sauce?

If you're not dipping your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets in some kind of sauce, are you even enjoying them? For many, these crispy, iconic bites are indisputably better when they're dunked — and if you're a McNugget superfan, you may even have your own definitive ranking of McDonald's nugget sauces. But there's one that isn't in regular rotation that gets followers especially amped up — and that's the special release Szechuan sauce.

Fans flock to get their hands on this stuff whenever it's available thanks to its sweet and spicy quality, and what McDonald's describes as notes of "soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar." And while that description may get your mouth watering, the question remains: What's really in this elusive little package?

The label for McDonald's Szechuan sauce has some similarities to other classics (including water and sugar, as well as stabilizers like xanthan gum and preservatives like sodium benzoate). But distinguishing ingredients like sesame seed oil, along with the aforementioned aromatics, are what really sets this sauce apart.