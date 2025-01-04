9 Facts You Didn't Know About McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

The "Rick and Morty" episode that kicked off the rush for Szechuan sauce aired on April 1, 2017. As we've established, McDonald's decided to play along for a while, even sending some freshly mixed sauce to the show's creators. Once that occurred, however, the situation took on a life of its own.

Fans of the show immediately started a petition to get the Szechuan sauce back in stores, and McDonald's listened — kind of. The brand understood that there were people who wanted to try the sauce because of the cartoon. But when the company announced a limited return of the sauce in 2017, it sent only a few packets to select locations, intending for the packets and some posters to be given away in a raffle for one day only. However, McDonald's sorely underestimated the sheer dedication (and number) of "Rick and Morty" fans.

People camped out in front of stores before they opened (with some of these folks even donning costumes), and at one McDonald's in Los Angeles, so many people were competing for sauce — 300 people for 20 packets — that police had to be called to break up fights. There were reports that people stole food from other locations, and in one extreme case, a man jumped up on the counter of a McDonald's and proceeded to yell at employees before rolling around on the restaurant's floor. Mike Haracz, the chef who tweeted about the sauce after the "Rick and Morty" episode aired, received death threats. There was even a reported stabbing at one location, though this was never confirmed.