The Depression-Era Thrift Find That Adds Color To Your Glass Collection

These days, many luxury kitchens tend to follow a neutral color scheme. However, recent design trends are starting to embrace pops of color in a way that would suit the dreamy kitchen of a 2000s rom-com flick. Quite a ways back through the decades of trends, the Great Depression era introduced a range of candy-hued glassware, which makes for stylish home decor. Regular thrift and antique shoppers will be no strangers to racks of colorful translucent cups, sherbet bowls, stemware, decanters, and pitchers, which are definitely things to look out for when thrifting cookware and glasses.

Depression glass, as it's known, became popular during a time when money was tight for most families. In response, more ornate, crystal-cut glass took a backseat, and manufacturers churned out inexpensive, mass-produced glasses that the typical family could afford. Cheap as it was, Depression glass remains beautiful in shades of amber, lavender, jade green, sky blue, black, and clear. It was often stamped with raised patterns, and given away at some points inside cereal boxes and such as prizes. Although much of this production halted in the 1950s, you can still find Depression glass on many thrift store shelves today, if not in your grandparents' glassware cabinet.