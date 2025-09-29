Why You Should Never Pass Up This Thrift Store Dishware Find

A thrift store score is a win like no other. For those who know older is better, there's no such thing as too much antique Pyrex, some good vintage kitchen accessories, or glowy Depression-era glass. However, there are some retro picks that you're better off skipping, or at least keeping far away from your food, due to questionable coatings (like Uranium glass) or materials that just don't hold up. Other scores, though, truly hold their own over the years — and if you're lucky enough to stumble upon one at an antique store, thrift shop, or yard sale, snatch them up! One such example is Libbey, an 1800s glassware maker that you'll likely bump into on thrift store shelves (and might have seen in your mom's kitchen in the '70s).

The company has been making high-quality drinking glassware since way back in 1818, when it first launched in Cambridge, Massachusetts, under the manufacturer name "the New England Glass Company." It was known then, as it is today, for its high-quality raw materials and innovative manufacturing processes. The Libbey glasses you'll see at thrift stores are mostly made from soda lime glass which is completely safe, free from sketchy ingredients like lead, and made to last a lifetime, if not several. Over the decades, the company launched many different glass designs, so keep an eye out for gorgeous mid century patterns and many holiday prints and patterns and grab 'em when you see 'em.