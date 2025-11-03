Here's How To Create The Perfect Drip Frosting Effect On Your Next Cake With Ease

Drip frosting is one of the handier cake decorating techniques out there; not only does it add a playful splash of color, but it's also easy enough to pull off that you can save ugly store-bought cakes in a matter of minutes. According to creator Allie Hagerty, who writes about coastal-inspired recipes at Seasoned & Salted and about baking at One Bowl Bakery, it all starts with the right kind of frosting.

"Ganache made with heavy cream and chocolate is the gold standard. It gives you a smooth, glossy finish and holds its shape when cooled," she shared in an exclusive Q&A with Chowhound. To make a ganache, all you need to do is pour warm cream over evenly chopped chocolate, wait a couple of minutes, and then whisk the mixture until smooth. If you want to elevate its appearance, you can also add butter to your ganache.

When you whisk warm cream into chocolate, you're actually creating an emulsion from the combination of fats in the chocolate and water in the cream, among other elements. As it cools, the fat in the mixture starts to crystallize as cocoa solids absorb the water, giving the ganache a stable structure that retains its shape after pouring — essentially, the perfect consistency for drip frosting. Keep this in mind if you're thinking of substituting cream with milk for your ganache, especially since the latter is lower in fat content.