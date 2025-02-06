Why You Should Never Skip The Butter In Chocolate Ganache

Ganache is the silky chocolate sauce drizzled on cakes and makes up the tender center of soft chocolate truffles and plenty of pastries. Ganache works wonderfully as a secret ingredient for saving cracked cheesecake and is a genius component of restaurant quality hot chocolate. The melted confection is usually composed of solid dark chocolate and a liquid like cream or water. However, a little bit of butter really boosts the multi-purpose emulsion (no surprise). Butter improves the overall taste, texture, and appearance of chocolate ganache.

In general, when added to sauces (sweet or savory), butter adds a little extra luster. It's what makes restaurant soups and sauces look (and taste) so luxurious. The creaminess from a bit of butter contributes depth of flavor and gives ganache a glossy appearance that will elevate all your bakes. Simply follow your favorite ganache recipe and finish the sauce with a little cubed butter.