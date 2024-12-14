Save Ugly Store-Bought Cakes With This Simple Decorating Tip

There isn't always time and/or money to pre-order a beautifully decorated cake for a special occasion. Sometimes we have to work with what's available in the store to grab-and-go — which isn't always the prettiest selection. Luckily, there's a super simple yet effective tip that will save your unappealing store-bought cake.

Anna Gordon, founder and co-owner of The Good Batch Bakery in Brooklyn, New York, told Chowhound that you can easily upgrade a plain cake by adding flowers or piping on some additional decorations. "To redecorate a cake, you could always scrape off the frosting and trying your own finishing, but that is a bit risky," the professional baker says. Save yourself the time and frustration of having to redo the entire frosting and add onto the cake instead.

Whether you're trying to spruce up a Costco sheet cake or want to match a theme for a birthday party, shower, graduation, or holiday, piping on some more decorations is a fun, creative (not to mention tasty) way take your cake from boring to beautiful.