The Hack For Perfect Roasted Potatoes Calls For Zero Extra Ingredients

Potatoes are a staple in most cuisines for a reason. They are delicious, nutritious, and there no end to the ways to prepare them so you'll never get bored. And the flavors! One of the best things about potatoes is that the flavor blends perfectly with so many different ingredients and seasonings that you can have potatoes every day for weeks without repeating the exact same recipe.

One of the easiest ways to prepare potatoes is also one of the healthiest, and it's incredibly simple to do. We're talking about roasting them in the oven. You can cut them up, clean them, and pat them dry, then season as desired and toss them in the oven until they are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. But if you want to make them absolutely perfect, you don't have to search your pantry for extra ingredients. You'll simply want to add an extra step to your technique. Before you place your potatoes in the oven, cover them with a sheet of aluminum foil and fold it around the edges, creating a nice seal to hold the heat inside the pan.

This technique helps lock in flavor and allows the heat to distribute evenly throughout the pan of potatoes. If you really want to root through your pantry to upgrade your potatoes, we aren't going to stop you. Potatoes are a great vehicle to showcase flavor, and you can always use a flour and oil hack to give your potatoes a deep-fried vibe, but all you really need to do is master the art of buying aluminum foil.