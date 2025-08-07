Crisp Up Roasted Potatoes With This Pantry Staple

Whether you're serving them with an omelette or alongside a perfectly seared filet mignon, it's hard to find a side that's more satisfying than crispy roasted potatoes. Thankfully, it's easy to get a golden, crunchy exterior on your oven-roasted potatoes by simply coating them in an ingredient you already have in your pantry: flour.

You'll get started by parboiling your potatoes (a fancy way of saying boiling partially — not until they're fully cooked) to start the softening process. After you peel and cube your potatoes, add them to boiling water and let them soften for a bit before you shake them out in a sieve to dry. Then, simply spread them out on the roasting pan and dust them with a bit of flour. Toss in your favorite oil (try an infused oil to add some extra flavor) before you place them in the oven. As the potatoes roast, the flour you sprinkled on top will absorb moisture, creating a crunchy layer that mimics the texture of deep-fried potatoes. The combination of flour and oil will help you achieve a super crispy result — all without the mess of deep-frying.