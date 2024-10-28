How To Deglaze A Pan - You're Doing It All Wrong

Rosenhouse says to add the chicken to the hot oil, then let it cook between four and five minutes before flipping it. Once flipped, let it finish cooking through to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit so the carryover heat will keep cooking the chicken. But once you remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside, the deglazing fun starts.

Don't skip out on adding some extra personality to the sauce. Rosenhouse suggests enhancing the sauce with aromatics, which should be added after the chicken is removed but before any liquid goes in, while the fond is still in place. Add-ons like shallots, garlic, and mushrooms will build good flavor. Turn the heat to medium, and start by adding some butter for some extra richness. "The amount of butter is up to you, but I feel like butter is just always a good idea."

From there, add the shallots, and let them cook in the butter for about a minute before adding other veggies, such as mushrooms. The liquid from the mushrooms will release and slow the cooking process, which will prevent the fond from burning. "It might even help me scrape some of those [bits] up," she says. Once the mushrooms have cooked for about five minutes, season them with salt and pepper. If you're adding garlic, do so just before you add liquid, and let it cook for no more than a minute.