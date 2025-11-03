11 Blue Bell Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream, right? It's cool, creamy, and oh so delicious, so why wouldn't we? Even better if you stick to a reputable brand like Blue Bell. If you aren't familiar with the tasty ice cream company, it was established way back in 1907, so it has more than 100 years of experience in the dairy business, wow! Whether that impresses you or not, there's no doubt that it has afforded Blue Bell Creameries ample time to come up with a slew of drool-worthy flavors. So much so that when you are standing in front of the ice cream cooler at your local grocery store eyeing the options, it can be challenging to pick just one. Do you want a classic like chocolate, something adventurous like Gooey Butter Cake, or maybe something else? Have no fear, though, I have the answers you seek, or at least in part (choosing ice cream flavors will never be simple).
I tasted 11 flavors of Blue Bell Ice Cream and ranked them from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and mass appeal to help make selecting the best of the best as quick and painless as possible. I'll explain my methodology more at the end, but for now, let's find out which Blue Bell flavors earned permanent bragging rights and which ones, if any, fell a bit flat.
11. Bride's Cake
Bride's Cake is by far the absolute worst flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream I tried on my taste-testing adventure. Before we get into why, you should know that the carton describes the recipe as almond-flavored ice cream with cake pieces and Amaretto-flavored cream cheese icing. It doesn't sound bad at face value, but let me tell you: it is. Actually, it is the only Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor I strongly recommend steering clear of.
The best part about Blue Bell's Bride's Cake is the Amaretto-flavored cream cheese icing. I could really taste the tang from the cream cheese, and it gave the ice cream a nice, thick, rich texture. However, that's where the fun stops. Unfortunately, the overall taste could only be described as artificial. Whatever almond flavoring they used, it seriously missed the mark. Yuck! To make matters worse, there wasn't nearly enough cake. Who am I kidding? Even if there was twice as much cake, it wouldn't have saved the flavor from its embarrassing last-place ranking. In the end, I say you go ahead and add Bride's Cake to the list of store-bought ice creams you should avoid. Don't let this get you down too much, though, because every other Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor I sampled is infinitely tastier. Next!
10. Coffee
Next up is Blue Bell's Coffee Ice Cream, and thankfully, it is miles ahead of the abysmal flavor in last place. Even so, I struggle seeing how it would really wow anyone. Is it coffee-flavored? Yes. Overall, though, it's just kind of boring.
When I first took a bite of Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream, I'll admit: I liked it a bit more than I anticipated. It had a good coffee potency, and it tasted a bit toasted. I could also detect lots of cream — all good things. Even so, I found it to be fairly one-dimensional. To truly stand out from the crowd of amazing flavors to come, it would need some yummy add-ins for enhanced texture and flavor. As-is, it's just meh.
I'm not too sure how this coffee flavor would compare to other store-bought coffee ice cream brands, but when it comes to Blue Bell, I'd opt for something else. Unless, of course, Bride's Cake is the only other option. Seriously, though, all of the flavors we've yet to discuss are tastier, creamier, and have more mass appeal. After all, coffee isn't really for kids or anyone sensitive to caffeine, so that knocks a good amount of people out of the running straight off the bat.
9. Homemade Vanilla
Coming in ninth place is Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, and you know what? I'm shocked it managed to pull that off. I'll be the first to tell you that I'm one of those people who think vanilla is a waste of an ice cream flavor. When it comes to Neapolitan, it just gets in the way. I mean, low-quality brands are barely more than plain, am I right? Regardless, I went into tasting Blue Bell's Homemade Vanilla with extremely low expectations. However, I was wrong. That's right, I said it.
Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream restored my faith in the flavor. It's sweet, super creamy, and has enough vanilla mixed in to assure me it was far from the plain flavor I anticipated. Admittedly, the vanilla flavoring wasn't the most fresh or natural tasting, but it was potent enough to make me happy. My guess is it could keep up with some of the best vanilla ice creams around.
All that being said, this Blue Bell recipe is still just vanilla. There aren't any added nuts or anything for texture, which we will get plenty of coming up. Plainly put, we can do better, and that's what the top eight flavors are: better. Enough said.
8. Rocky Road
The award for eighth place goes to a classic ice cream flavor: Rocky Road. A favorite of kids and adults alike, it has a little something for everyone. Nuts, marshmallows, and chocolate — what's not to love? Not much, but even so, Blue Bell's Rocky Road wasn't my favorite (duh, it's in eighth place).
Upon first taste of Blue Bell's Rocky Road, I absolutely loved how chocolaty the base ice cream was. It was rich, smooth, and creamy. However, as I continued digging around my pint, I was fairly disappointed in the lack of marshmallow and nuts. All of the ingredients tasted premium, so no complaints there. Unfortunately, though, there just weren't enough mix-ins. The chocolate carried the entire recipe.
Blue Bell's Rocky Road put up a good showing. In the end, though, I couldn't help but feel like the road could have been rockier, and it could have been paved with a few more marshmallows as well, if you know what I mean. While I loved the chocolate base, it was just alright due to the minimal amount of mix-ins, which, obviously, are what make it Rocky Road instead of plain chocolate. That's okay, though. The seven flavors yet to come have what this flavor lacks.
7. Moo-Llenium Crunch
Before we get into why Blue Bell Moo-Llenium Crunch scored a seventh-place ranking, you're probably wondering what it is, right? Well, it's vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel chunks, pecans, almonds, and walnuts. Sounds nutty, huh? It is. Sadly, though, that's about it.
Blue Bell's Moo-Llenium Crunch has texture for days. It's by far the nuttiest, crunchiest ice cream I tried. I like nuts and all, but it felt like they were the only thing this flavor had going for it. The vanilla ice cream base was tasty and creamy, but I needed way more chocolate and way more caramel from this recipe. Like, where is the caramel? I had to dig around a serious amount to find even one morsel of caramel. There is definitely an abundance of nuts, but the other flavors are seriously lacking. Maybe I should have expected that since the description lists three types of nuts, but balance is key, and this recipe is anything but.
If you love a nutty ice cream with lots of bite and a little something extra, i.e., the chocolate (and caramel?), Moo-Llenium Crunch would likely be right up your alley. It's tastier than the four lower-ranking flavors, but not by much. Don't worry, though. Everything from here on is yummy enough to turn some heads. In fact, starting with the next flavor, I'd happily purchase everything coming up again.
6. Homemade In The Shade
This is where Blue Bell's flavors start getting really good, yay! The first flavor to earn a spot in my collection of favorites is Homemade In The Shade. The unique name makes it sound like something you've never had before, but that's most likely not the case. Really, it's simply vanilla ice cream with a chocolate fudge swirl.
Just like Blue Bell's Homemade Vanilla, the vanilla ice cream base in Homemade In The Shade is rich and creamy. It's definitely not plain, either. The chocolate fudge swirl is also on point. Finally, there was plenty of it as well. If you remember, several of my main complaints against the lower-ranking flavors were a lack of mixed-in ingredients. That's not a problem here, though. I'm a chocolate fanatic, so I would have enjoyed even more, but I understand not everyone is as obsessed as I am. The chocolate fudge is nicely balanced with the vanilla — regardless of my preferences. I can admit that.
Blue Bell Homemade In The Shade is a tasty flavor with lots of mass appeal. It'll make both chocolate and vanilla lovers happy, so a firm middle-place ranking just made sense. Still, I want a bit more chocolate or something a touch more unexpected when it comes to the best of the best. That's what I got from my top five picks. Homemade In The Shade is yummy, for sure. However, Blue Bell outdoes itself with the next five.
5. Mint Chocolate Chip
There's something about mint chocolate chip ice cream that oozes nostalgia. Maybe it's just me, but it's a classic ice cream flavor that reminds me of growing up, at least when it's done right. Fortunately, Blue Bell Mint Chocolate Chip nails the classic appeal many of us know and love.
A nice mix of creamy and crunchy, Blue Bell Mint Chocolate Chip hits all the marks of a quality recipe. While it's bright green in color, the mint flavor isn't so in your face. It's definitely minty, but not so much that it becomes overbearing. You know, the kind that's almost medicinal, or like toothpaste? Yeah, there's none of that. Instead, it tastes like a refreshing, creamy delight. Additionally, the chocolate chunks are pleasingly large, and there's plenty of them, too. Yay! Would I have complained if there were even more? Obviously not, but there's no denying that Blue Bell nails its Mint Chocolate Chip recipe.
Fifth place isn't too shabby, so Blue Bell Mint Chocolate Chip should be proud. However, the four upcoming flavors really blew me away. This one is a nostalgic fav, but the top four kept me coming back for more. You better believe they will be the first ones I polish off as well.
4. Gooey Butter Cake
I always do my best not to judge a food I'm ranking before I actually get a taste, regardless of how unusual it might seem, and Blue Bell Gooey Butter Cake is a perfect example of why. Despite my best efforts, I read the name of the flavor and thought, yuck. We all know butter makes everything better, but ice cream, why? Guess what, though? It freaking slaps.
After hesitantly taking my first bite of Blue Bells Gooey Butter Cake, I instantly knew all my assumptions were dead wrong. It's uber creamy and it's rich enough to make you wonder if it's custard or maybe a French ice cream (denser and with more egg). The chunks of cake mixed in take the texture to even more ethereal heights. Like, wow. Plus, the predominant flavor is not just butter, either. It's sugar and spice and everything is nice. Call me impressed.
Blue Bell Gooey Butter Cake took me by surprise. Whether or not your first reaction to the name of it was as bad as mine or not, I strongly urge you to give it a try. As you can see, there are still Blue Bell flavors I enjoyed more, but Gooey Butter Cake is a strong contender. There's no chocolate, though, and you find that in two of my top three. Just saying. It is shockingly delicious, it's just too rich for me to crush an entire pint when the mood for such behavior strikes.
3. Classic Pecan Pie
Blue Bell Classic Pecan Pie is the first flavor to earn a coveted top-three position in my ranking, and I knew it would be up here from the very first taste. That's how delicious it truly is. As far as texture is concerned, it'll blow you away. Chewy, creamy, crunchy, it's got it all, and it does it with style. Seriously, I may never make an actual pecan pie again. Why bother when I can get this ice cream in my mouth quicker and easier?
On my carton of Blue Bell Classic Pecan Pie, it says it's a new flavor, so it's fresh on the scene, but something tells me it's going to stick around for a long time. It's filled with lots of sugary pie filling, chunks of crust, and of course, tons of pecans. All of the flavors come together perfectly, and the texture is to die for. I'm not even the biggest fan of pecan pie, but this flavor, oh man. Yes, please!
Without any chocolate (my all-time favorite dessert flavor), there was no way the Classic Pecan Pie could earn a top-two place in my book. However, if Blue Bell wanted to remix it and turn it into chocolate pecan pie, it would have easily locked down my number one spot. It's delicious.
2. Dutch Chocolate
I know I've said a lot about texture and how important it is, but sometimes a flavor is so yummy it doesn't matter. Enter Blue Bell's Dutch Chocolate. Before you even think about how Rocky Road, way back in eighth place, is chocolate ice cream with the benefit of added texture, it's just not the same. The creaminess of the Dutch Chocolate is where it's at this time, and it's more than deserving of my second-place spot.
With every bite of Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream, I felt my taste buds rejoicing more and more. It was almost as if I couldn't get it in my mouth fast enough. All jokes aside, though, I'm not even sure what makes Dutch chocolate different from other chocolate, but sign me up. The flavor in this ice cream is so rich and deep that even a fanatic such as myself will be satiated. The quality isn't lacking, either. I know it's not an elaborate recipe — it's just one flavor, no added ingredients — but somehow that's all it needs to surpass nearly every other Blue Bell flavor I tried. I bet it'd do well compared to other store-bought chocolate ice creams, too.
Oh, Blue Bell Dutch Chocolate, you better believe I'll be seeing you again, probably soon. Even so, this next one coming up took the flavor department's money and ran. So look out. Dutch Chocolate put up a good fight, but in the end, it got beaten out.
1. Cookie Two Step
Move over every other flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream, Cookie Two Step is here for the win! It's made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate crème-filled cookies, and as if that wasn't enough, it also features chocolate chip cookie dough. Yup, you read that right. Forget about cookies and cream or plain old cookie dough; this combines the two flavors and takes them to new, unexpected heights.
Every element of Blue Bell's Cookie Two Step is curated to perfection. The ingredients taste premium, the texture is second-to-none, and the flavors are over the top. From the chewiness of the cookie dough to the grittiness of the chocolate cookies to the creaminess of the ice cream itself, it's utter perfection. Talk about chocolate, too. You get plenty from the cookies and a bit more from the cookie dough. Delish!
I don't even know how to do the two steps, but a few tastes of Blue Bell's ice cream had me thinking I could dance the night away at the best honky tonk in the country. In all seriousness, though, the next time you find yourself in the frozen dessert aisle, do yourself a favor and pick some up. When it comes to Blue Bell's line of yummy flavors (at least the 11 I tried), it's hands-down the best. It's so good it'll have you thinking of creative ways to serve it without a cone, if it makes it that far. Actually, my pint is already gone. Yum!
Methodology
I like ice cream as much as the next person, probably more. I'm even one of those people who craves walking around with a cone when it's cold outside because it doesn't melt as fast (if you know, you know). Regardless, I was pretty pumped to put Blue Bell's line of ice cream flavors to the test, so once I acquired the goods, that's exactly what I did.
After tasting the 11 flavors you find above, I ranked them based on taste, potency of flavor, texture, and mass appeal. Let's face it, though: Taste reigned supreme. Texture, whether varied or simply creamy, also played a large role in ranking. As a chocolate fanatic (seriously, all hail chocolate), I'm not surprised the top two spots went to flavors with the delectable flavor front and center. There were a few surprises along the way, though (I'm thinking of you, Gooey Butter Cake). Still, I'll be sticking to the top six flavors from now on. I recommend you do the same. Whatever you do, though, stay away from Blue Bell's Bride's Cake; it's the pits.