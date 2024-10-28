14 Store-Bought Ice Creams You Should Keep Out Of The Cart

Cold, creamy, and sweet, ice cream is the ultimate treat. It was first invented in China back in 200 B.C. and has come a long way from its early days as a mixture of frozen milk and rice. Now you can find a multitude of varieties at any given grocery store, from old-school ice cream flavors like chocolate and vanilla to modern creations featuring innovative ingredients. Unfortunately, there are a few ice cream products that score pretty low with buyers.

There are many reasons why certain store-bought ice creams fail to earn fans. It could be that the flavors are off or that they're too sickly sweet. Some options just don't have that rich, creamy texture that you want in a good ice cream. Others are packed with artificial ingredients that don't even qualify them as proper ice cream. Frozen dairy dessert? Yikes. No thanks.

To determine which ice creams are a waste of freezer space, we drew on some of our own experiences and scoured online reviews to see what people had to say about certain brands and flavors. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article. For now though, these are the store-bought ice creams that you might want to pass on.