The $4 Aldi Cups That Are The Budget-Friendly Version Of These Pricey Anthropologie Glasses

Arguably one of the best parts of shopping at Aldi is the Aldi Finds section. From must-have holiday items like the best Aldi Finds you can't miss in October to Aldi kitchen appliances that you have to act fast to get, it's hard to ignore the grocery chain's aisle of discount home goods and specialty items. Case in point: Who could pass up Aldi's adorable, Anthropologie-inspired glass tumblers that cost only $3.99?

Perfect for the winter season, Aldi's Crofton Holiday Glass Cups with Lids are available in three designs: snowflakes, bows and candy canes, and ornaments. The cups hold 18.6 fluid ounces and are made of borosilicate glass, a type of glass that is heat-resistant and quite durable. Still, the product page for the Crofton cups indicates that they are meant for cold beverages only.

Aldi's holiday glass tumblers look similar to Anthropologies' viral Festive Confetti Icon Juice Glass Tumblers, which hold 18.2 fluid ounces and are also not suitable for hot beverages. Anthropologies' holiday tumblers are significantly pricier at $22 each, likely stemming from the fact that they are handcrafted with handblown glass and contain a stainless steel straw and bamboo lid. However, if you'd rather not spend over $20 for a single cup, Aldi's much cheaper, yet still cute and festive version is the way to go. As a bonus, the Aldi glasses are dishwasher safe (lids and straws are hand-wash only) unlike Anthropologies' tumblers which advise hand washing.