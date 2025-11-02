The $4 Aldi Cups That Are The Budget-Friendly Version Of These Pricey Anthropologie Glasses
Arguably one of the best parts of shopping at Aldi is the Aldi Finds section. From must-have holiday items like the best Aldi Finds you can't miss in October to Aldi kitchen appliances that you have to act fast to get, it's hard to ignore the grocery chain's aisle of discount home goods and specialty items. Case in point: Who could pass up Aldi's adorable, Anthropologie-inspired glass tumblers that cost only $3.99?
Perfect for the winter season, Aldi's Crofton Holiday Glass Cups with Lids are available in three designs: snowflakes, bows and candy canes, and ornaments. The cups hold 18.6 fluid ounces and are made of borosilicate glass, a type of glass that is heat-resistant and quite durable. Still, the product page for the Crofton cups indicates that they are meant for cold beverages only.
Aldi's holiday glass tumblers look similar to Anthropologies' viral Festive Confetti Icon Juice Glass Tumblers, which hold 18.2 fluid ounces and are also not suitable for hot beverages. Anthropologies' holiday tumblers are significantly pricier at $22 each, likely stemming from the fact that they are handcrafted with handblown glass and contain a stainless steel straw and bamboo lid. However, if you'd rather not spend over $20 for a single cup, Aldi's much cheaper, yet still cute and festive version is the way to go. As a bonus, the Aldi glasses are dishwasher safe (lids and straws are hand-wash only) unlike Anthropologies' tumblers which advise hand washing.
How to snag more Aldi holiday kitchenware
Crofton is a leading store-owned brand behind many of the best kitchen products to buy at Aldi, including seasonal cookware that will add some holiday cheer to your kitchen. Besides Aldi's holiday glass tumblers, don't miss out on Crofton's holiday nesting measuring cups that are both functional and perfect for decorating your kitchen counter. The ¼ cup, ⅓ cup, ½ cup and 1 cup measuring cups are made of glazed ceramic and stack snugly inside a ceramic gingerbread house (purple or brown) or Christmas tree (green or pink). The cost is $5.77 per set. Pair your holiday measuring cups with Crofton's gingerbread or Christmas tree measuring spoons or sugar pot ($5.77 per item).
Some products in Aldi's aisle of dreams (or is it the aisle of shame?), especially seasonal items, tend to sell out fast and are not restocked. Fortunately, there are a few tips you can follow to snag these coveted items before they're gone. For one, plan your shopping trip in advance by checking out the Aldi Finds ads for the following week on the website, in the app, or the in-store paper ads. Although it may vary per store, new items are typically stocked on Wednesdays, so shopping Wednesday mornings is your best bet for grabbing the most popular items. Some items, including seasonal finds, are available to purchase online via Instacart. However, buying them through Instacart doesn't guarantee you the item since it may be sold out in the store.